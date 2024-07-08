Rushford Manufacturing Partners with Badlands Capital to Continue Growth

RUSHFORD, Minn. & SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rushford Manufacturing, a highly-engineered metal fabricator of components, subassemblies, and specialized manufacturing equipment, announces partnership with Badlands Capital to accelerate growth. The growth investment closed in May 2024. Members of Rushford’s senior management are investing alongside Badlands Capital and will continue to lead Rushford.

Rushford Manufacturing was established in 1985 in Rushford, MN. Rushford has developed into a machining, design, and metal fabrication company that works with national and international companies. Rushford is trusted with both single parts and entire sub-assemblies, and prides itself on timely and efficient processes to deliver highly engineered products to its customers. www.rushfordmfg.com.

“Badlands Capital is excited to partner with the Rushford Manufacturing management team. Rushford has experienced impressive growth over the last several years as the company has expanded its capabilities,” said Blaine Crissman, Managing Partner, Badlands Capital. “We look forward to helping the company continue to scale while honoring Rushford’s long-standing commitment to the quality manufacturing of complex components.”

Badlands Capital specializes in supporting management teams growing their business. Badlands Capital provides capital, guidance, and strategic resources to the people and companies in which they invest, with the goal of creating a true partnership.

Ballard Spahr served as legal advisors to Badlands Capital, and Eide Bailly served as an accounting advisor. Dacotah Bank provided the senior debt financing.

About Badlands Capital

Badlands Capital, headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota with offices in Fargo, North Dakota, invests debt and equity in lower middle-market companies. For more than 20 years, the Badlands team has been partnering with founders, families, and exceptional management teams to support the growth of their companies. More information about Badlands Capital can be found at www.badlands.capital.