CSG Purchase Price for The Kinetic Group Business Increased to $2.1 Billion and Cash Consideration Increased to $21.00 Per Share

ANOKA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vista Outdoor Inc. (“Vista Outdoor”) (NYSE: VSTO) today announced that the Company entered into an amendment to the merger agreement with the Czechoslovak Group a.s. (“CSG”), which increases the purchase price payable by CSG for the acquisition of The Kinetic Group business (the “CSG Transaction”) by $100 million to $2.1 billion. The amendment also increases the cash consideration payable to Vista Outdoor stockholders by $3.00 per share of Vista Outdoor common stock to $21.00 in cash.

Vista Outdoor Board Unanimously Recommends the CSG Transaction as the Most Compelling for Stockholders

The Vista Outdoor Board of Directors (the “Board”) has been steadfast and singularly focused on maximizing value for Vista Outdoor’s stockholders. Vista Outdoor is fully committed to the CSG Transaction and the Board unanimously reaffirms its recommendation that its stockholders vote in favor of the CSG Transaction.

Key highlights of the CSG Transaction include:

Maximizes Stockholder Value : CSG’s $2.1 billion purchase price delivers $7-$16 per share more value to stockholders than MNC’s Final Indication (as defined below).

: CSG’s $2.1 billion purchase price delivers $7-$16 per share more value to stockholders than MNC’s Final Indication (as defined below). Stockholders Realize Separation Benefit and Own Upside in Value at Revelyst : As a result of the CSG Transaction, Vista Outdoor stockholders lock in the value of The Kinetic Group and participate in the projected growth of Revelyst, while retaining the ability to realize a potential change of control premium for Revelyst in the future.

: As a result of the CSG Transaction, Vista Outdoor stockholders lock in the value of The Kinetic Group and participate in the projected growth of Revelyst, while retaining the ability to realize a potential change of control premium for Revelyst in the future. Certainty and Timing to Close : Vista Outdoor and CSG have received all regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement and are prepared to close in July 2024, subject to receipt of stockholder approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

: Vista Outdoor and CSG have received all regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement and are prepared to close in July 2024, subject to receipt of stockholder approval and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Result of Competitive Sale Process : The CSG Transaction is the result of a competitive and exhaustive, multi-stage process, including outreach to 26 potential buyers.

: The CSG Transaction is the result of a competitive and exhaustive, multi-stage process, including outreach to 26 potential buyers. Fair Consideration for Stockholders: Vista Outdoor stockholders will receive one share of Revelyst common stock and $21.00 in cash, in each case, per share of Vista Outdoor common stock at the closing of the CSG Transaction. The CSG Transaction crystallizes significant value and mitigates future market risk for The Kinetic Group today. Vista Outdoor’s financial advisors each delivered an opinion as to the fairness, from a financial point of view, of the consideration in the CSG Transaction to the stockholders of Vista Outdoor’s common stock.

As a pure-play standalone outdoor company, there is significant opportunity for Revelyst to realize superior value for stockholders when separated from The Kinetic Group, with expanded strategic opportunities and the strengthened ability to attract and retain talent. Upon completion of the CSG transaction, Revelyst, as an independent, publicly traded company, will be capitalized with approximately $250 million in net cash, positioning Revelyst, under its new management, to successfully execute its capital allocation strategy. Vista Outdoor reaffirms its annual guidance to double standalone Revelyst EBITDA in fiscal year 2025 with a clear path to achieve more than $100 million in run-rate cost saving by fiscal year 2027 and mid-teens EBITDA margins long-term.

The special meeting of Vista Outdoor stockholders to, among other things, vote on a proposal to adopt the merger agreement with CSG, is scheduled to be held virtually on July 23, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

Vista Outdoor Board Unanimously Rejects MNC’s Final Indication as Inadequate and Opportunistic, Particularly in its Undervaluation of Revelyst

Vista Outdoor engaged extensively with MNC Capital (“MNC”) since MNC’s initial outreach in September 2022. During this time, Vista Outdoor provided MNC access to approximately 4,900 documents, answered over 1,050 data requests, held over 35 meetings or calls, gave extensive access to the management team and supported multiple site tours. Despite these efforts, MNC’s Final Indication significantly undervalues Vista Outdoor as a whole and especially the Revelyst business.

Following consultation with its financial and legal advisors, the Board has unanimously rejected the unsolicited indication of interest received from MNC on June 26, 2024 pursuant to which MNC expressed its final effort to acquire Vista Outdoor in an all-cash transaction for $42.00 per share (the “MNC Final Indication”). The Board determined that the MNC Final Indication would not be more favorable to Vista Outdoor stockholders from a financial point of view than, and would not reasonably be expected to be superior to, the transactions contemplated by the CSG Transaction. Given MNC’s public statement that it “cannot see any possible basis or reason to further raise [its proposal]”, the Board determined MNC’s Final Indication does not meet the standard for engagement under the merger agreement with CSG.

Key highlights regarding MNC’s Final Indication:

Inferior Stockholder Value : MNC is using Vista Outdoor’s own cash generation to fund its increased proposals. The value to Vista Outdoor stockholders of the CSG Transaction has actually improved over time relative to MNC by approximately $1.75 per share.

: MNC is using Vista Outdoor’s own cash generation to fund its increased proposals. The value to Vista Outdoor stockholders of the CSG Transaction has actually improved over time relative to MNC by approximately $1.75 per share. Fundamentally Undervalues Revelyst : MNC’s Final Indication does not take into account the significant projected EBITDA expansion at Revelyst under new management or the ability for Vista Outdoor stockholders to realize a potential change of control premium for Revelyst in the future.

: MNC’s Final Indication does not take into account the significant projected EBITDA expansion at Revelyst under new management or the ability for Vista Outdoor stockholders to realize a potential change of control premium for Revelyst in the future. Multiple Months to Close : A transaction with MNC would take multiple months to close. MNC has never completed a transaction, its financing includes new debt and equity partners relative to its prior offers and the MNC Final Indication remains subject to additional due diligence.

: A transaction with MNC would take multiple months to close. MNC has never completed a transaction, its financing includes new debt and equity partners relative to its prior offers and the MNC Final Indication remains subject to additional due diligence. Opportunistic Proposal to Capture Revelyst Upside : The Board is always open to opportunities to maximize stockholder value and may consider pursuing a change of control transaction for Revelyst at the appropriate time and at the appropriate valuation - but the Board believes that the MNC Final Indication significantly undervalues Revelyst and that MNC is seeking to capture, outside of a sale process and at a significant discount, the value of Revelyst which under the CSG Transaction would remain with Vista Outdoor stockholders.

: The Board is always open to opportunities to maximize stockholder value and may consider pursuing a change of control transaction for Revelyst at the appropriate time and at the appropriate valuation - but the Board believes that the MNC Final Indication significantly undervalues Revelyst and that MNC is seeking to capture, outside of a sale process and at a significant discount, the value of Revelyst which under the CSG Transaction would remain with Vista Outdoor stockholders. Inadequate Consideration: Each of Vista Outdoor’s financial advisors has delivered an opinion as to the inadequacy, from a financial point of view, of the MNC Final Indication to the holders of Vista Outdoor’s common stock.

The Board issued a letter to MNC which is reproduced below:

July 8, 2024

MNC Capital

Attention: Mark Gottfredson

Mr. Gottfredson:

I am writing on behalf of Vista Outdoor Inc. (“Vista”) in response to MNC Capital’s (“MNC”) letter dated June 26, 2024, expressing MNC’s interest in pursuing a transaction pursuant to which MNC would acquire Vista in an all-cash transaction for $42.00 per Vista share (the “MNC Final Indication”). We also refer to the agreement and plan of merger dated as of October 15, 2023, as amended on May 27, 2024, June 23, 2024 and July 7, 2024, between Vista, Revelyst, Inc., CSG Elevate II Inc., CSG Elevate III Inc., and, solely for the purposes of the Guarantor Provisions as defined therein, CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP a.s. (the “CSG Merger Agreement”).

Vista’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has carefully reviewed the MNC Final Indication in consultation with our financial advisors and outside legal counsel.

After a thorough evaluation of the merits and risks of the MNC Final Indication, the Board has determined that the MNC Final Indication would not be more favorable to Vista stockholders from a financial point of view than, and would not reasonably be expected to be superior to, the transactions contemplated by the CSG Merger Agreement. The Board has therefore rejected the MNC Final Indication.

The Board takes its fiduciary responsibilities seriously and is deeply committed to maximizing value for all of our stockholders. The Board is always receptive to opportunities that will help us achieve that goal.

Regards,

Michael Callahan

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vista Outdoor Inc.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as sole financial adviser to Vista Outdoor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is acting as legal adviser to Vista Outdoor. Moelis & Company LLC is acting as sole financial adviser to the independent directors of Vista Outdoor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is acting as legal adviser to the independent directors of Vista Outdoor.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

