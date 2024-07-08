OnMed and Overtown Youth Center (OYC Miami) announce a new partnership for a unique healthcare access solution

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The industry’s leading tech-enabled and human-led, health equity solution, OnMed today announced its first South Florida location in partnership with Overtown Youth Center (OYC Miami). OYC Miami is a pioneering partner and key focal point in OnMed’s broader healthcare access strategy for South Florida.

OYC Miami fosters hope, promotes lifelong learning, and provides wraparound services to bridge the socio-economic gaps for youth and families in its communities. The addition of the OnMed CareStation will improve access to convenient and affordable healthcare, offer a unique learning opportunity to improve health literacy, and serve as the center’s newest entry point for sustained care.

Tina Brown, OYC Miami CEO said, “The introduction of the OnMed CareStation is one more way OYC Miami delivers on its commitment to provide high-quality services that bring positive change and have a ripple effect in our community that lasts for generations. The CareStation is especially significant to our holistic approach; it is part of a continuum of care offered at OYC Miami and will help close the gap in access to healthcare among the underserved across Miami.”

“While this partnership represents an expansion of OnMed’s footprint in South Florida, more significantly, the alignment of OYC Miami’s mission and values with ours makes this relationship extremely fulfilling,” said OnMed CEO, Karthik Ganesh. “We are proud to be accepted into the OYC community and commend Tina Brown and other supporters across Miami who are committed to helping solve health access inequalities in our country.”

About OnMed

OnMed is a leading tech-enabled human led health equity solution with a mission to improve the quality of life and sense of well-being in communities by increasing access to healthcare, anywhere. The OnMed CareStation is a unique hybrid-care delivery system blending virtual care’s real-time convenience with the benefits of traditional care and the latest in health technology. OnMed is actively building commercial partnerships across multiple markets including Government and Public entities, Payers, Provider Systems, Large Employers, Colleges and Universities, and high-traffic venues to improve health equity, access, and affordability.

About OYC

OYC Miami was founded in 2003, as the Overtown Youth Center, by NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning and real estate developer Martin Z. Margulies. OYC Miami is a 501c3 organization whose mission is to inspire, empower, and enrich the lives of youth, adults, and families by providing a comprehensive and long-term approach to strengthening communities. With a vision to deliver high-quality services through a framework designed to bridge educational, social, emotional, health, and economic gaps; OYC Miami is optimizing the full potential of those we serve.

Since its founding, OYC Miami has continuously expanded its reach, programs, and resources to better serve the South Florida community. With a record of astounding accomplishments, this organization is advancing the socio-economic trajectory of children, adults and families for future generations. Through its Pillars of Impact in areas of service and programming in Education, Enrichment & Exposure, Health & Wellness, Family Services, as well as Economic Sustainability, OYC Miami offers comprehensive programs that provide a path for future success.