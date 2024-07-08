Sakuu and SK On to Collaborate on Advancing EV Battery Manufacturing

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sakuu®, a leading provider of commercial-scale equipment and technologies to the battery manufacturing industry, today announced a joint development agreement (JDA) with global manufacturer SK On, one of the world’s leading suppliers of EV batteries. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the continuous efforts of Sakuu and SK On to advance next generation battery manufacturing innovation by addressing current industry challenges, while enabling next-generation solutions for tomorrow. Central to the agreement is the industrialization of the dry process Kavian platform.

Following Sakuu’s announcement of early access to its dry process Kavian platform in December 2023, SK On, the fifth largest battery manufacturer in the world, is among the first to partner with Sakuu in developing the revolutionary Kavian platform. In the U.S., SK On currently operates two EV battery plants in Commerce, Georgia, and is further expanding its presence in the southern U.S. by constructing additional EV battery plants through joint ventures with Ford Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Group.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with Sakuu,” said Dr. Rhee Jang-weon, Chief Technology Officer of SK On. “We look forward to working closely with Sakuu to accelerate innovations in the manufacturing processes for EV battery electrodes.”

Sakuu’s breakthroughs in dry-process manufacturing and the printing of electrodes eliminates the use of solvents and enables the use of new processes in battery manufacturing that will enable cost-effective, higher performance batteries that are also environmentally-friendly.

“Together, SK On and Sakuu are ushering in a new era in battery manufacturing technology, advancing safety, sustainability, and innovation in battery technology,” said Robert Bagheri, founder and CEO of Sakuu. “With Sakuu’s pioneering technology and SK On’s best-in-class EV battery manufacturing expertise, we’re addressing the core issues facing battery makers today.”

SK On and Sakuu’s collaboration will bring a new transformative technology that aims to be the new gold standard for battery manufacturing.

About Sakuu

Sakuu® is a leading provider of commercial-scale printing equipment and technologies to the battery industry. Sakuu’s dry-process platforms enable rapid innovation while reducing waste and avoiding toxins. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Sakuu’s team is transforming manufacturing to power a more sustainable future. Discover more at sakuu.com.

About SK On

SK On is a global leading electric vehicle (EV) battery developer, manufacturer, and solutions provider whose mission is to make our world a cleaner and more convenient place as an electrification linchpin.

SK On was launched as an independent company in October 2021 after SK Innovation, South Korea's largest energy company, decided to split off its battery business unit. SK On aims to become a world leader in the clean energy industry by leveraging its global production base and R&D capabilities, as well as its production and quality management know-how. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, SK On has a worldwide presence with battery plants currently operating or in construction across the United States, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit: http://eng.sk-on.com/