Crewe Capital Advises Aero-mark, LLC in the Sale of Certified Aviation Services

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crewe Capital (Crewe), one of the nation’s leading boutique investment banks, exclusively guided Aero-mark, LLC, a private investment firm, in the sale of Certified Aviation Services, LLC (CAS), a leading aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider.

CAS has established itself as a leading provider of MRO services for fleet operators, lessors, OEMs, and adjusters globally conducting line maintenance services, modifications, and worldwide aircraft recovery and repairs.

Throughout Aero-mark's investment period, the company has achieved significant growth and success, strategically positioning itself for ongoing expansion.

With nearly four decades of experience in acquiring, growing, and enhancing companies, Aero-mark, LLC has successfully increased the value of numerous small organizations, making them attractive acquisition targets for larger entities seeking to expand their portfolios. This recent sale marks Aero-mark's 15th acquisition and disposition and positions the company well for future investments.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and expertise provided by Crewe Capital throughout this transaction,” said Paulina Todd, President of Aero-mark, LLC. “Their dedication and strategic guidance were instrumental in achieving this successful outcome.”

About Crewe Capital

Crewe Capital is a boutique, independent investment banking, securities, and mergers and acquisitions firm that provides a wide range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, and family offices. The firm’s professionals distinguish themselves through deep industry knowledge and senior banker involvement. Crewe Capital seeks to be its clients’ leading trusted advisor, helping them navigate their most important transactions and providing customized solutions to challenging strategic and financial situations.

Investment banking and M&A activities are offered through Crewe Capital, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov), a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.sipc.org), and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (www.finra.org).

About Aero-mark, LLC

Aero-mark, LLC is a private investment firm with nearly four decades of experience in acquiring, growing, and improving companies. Specializing primarily in the Aerospace and Defense sector, Aero-mark has expanded its investments to include real estate and technology. The firm is dedicated to providing strategic direction, capital, management, and advanced technology to enhance its portfolio companies’ value, ensuring continued success and growth.