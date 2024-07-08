Vision Products SA-62/H HMD Selected for TFATT

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vision Products (www.visionproducts.llc), a leader in head/helmet mounted displays (HMDs) for military flight, training and simulation, was awarded a contract to deliver their SA-62/H HMD in support of Applied Visual Technology (AVT) Simulation’s Targeted Fidelity Apache Tactical Trainer (TFATT).

Vision Products’ SA-62/H optical see-through augmented reality HMD provides symbology and video imagery over a wide 53⁰ horizontal by 33⁰ vertical field of view (FOV). Its innovative prism eyepiece provides pilots with an unobstructed view of the real world with a large exit pupil and eye relief. The SA-62/H’s high resolution (1920 x 1200) full color OLED microdisplay provides crisp imagery over the entire FOV.

The SA-62/H mounts to the Apache AAIH helmet without any modifications. A full range of user adjustments ensure a comfortable fit and the HMD can be stowed out of the pilot’s vision when not in use. The display drive electronics can be attached to the rear of the helmet or mounted within a simulator or aircraft. The SA-62/H was designed as a next-generation HMD for the Apache and it has flown on Apache helicopters and has been used in Apache training systems.

Michael Browne, Vision Products’ President, said, “We are very excited to work with AVT to deliver the next generation of Apache trainer HMDs that leverage our SA-62/H development. This HMD provides color, high resolution visualization for Apache pilots both on the ground and in the air for increased situational awareness.”

TFATT is an extension of AVT’s Targeted Fidelity Aircraft Trainer-Apache (TFAT-A) product line and will be part of the Multi Ship Multi Type (MSMT) program that will allow Longbow Crew Trainers to link with the TFATT as their wingman. AVT will be working alongside a very innovative and collaborative group from the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF).

About Vision Products, LLC

Vision Products is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative head- and body-worn visualization solutions for commercial, medical and military customers. Its products and technologies include augmented, virtual, and mixed reality systems; integrated digital night vision systems; and the development of visualization systems for medical applications. Learn more at www.visionproducts.llc.

About AVT Simulation

Applied Visual Technology, Inc. has been providing engineering services that developed modeling and simulation expertise for military training since 1998. Learn more at www.avtsim.com.