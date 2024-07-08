Underdog Fantasy and Jack Settleman’s Snapback Sports Announce Partnership Extension Through 2027

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Underdog Fantasy, one the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the U.S., and custom-built for the American sports fan, has entered a seven-figure partnership renewal with emerging sports media company Snapback Sports and its founder Jack Settleman, also known as Underdog’s “Head of Winning,” through 2027.

The partnership with Snapback Sports derives from Underdog’s commitment to investing in fellow entrepreneurial businesses and providing them with opportunities to grow. With this renewed partnership, Underdog will invest in Snapback Sports’ content, events, podcast, fans and much more. Jack Settleman and Snapback Sports also have an equity stake in Underdog.

“ We center everything we do at Underdog around an aggressive entrepreneurial spirit and a deep passion for sports, and sports fans. Jack Settleman and Snapback Sports bring the same approach, which is why our partnership has been such a success,” said Jeremy Levine, Founder and co-CEO of Underdog Fantasy. “ We are going to continue working with Snapback to create amazing content and experiences for our fans.”

Jack Settleman originally created Snapback Sports on Snapchat and grew it to become the world’s #1 Sports Snapchat account. From there, Snapback Sports has expanded its audience across all social media platforms with roughly three million total fans across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter.

“ We’re so excited to ink a long-term deal with Underdog,” said Jack Settleman, CEO of Snapback Sports and Underdog Fantasy’s Head of Winning. “ The last three years have been amazing growing alongside them. I’m most excited for what this means for Snapback and its fans. Underdog has been the home for fantasy sports for our audience and now we get to dive even deeper into bringing our fans the most innovative content and gaming opportunities.”

Snapback’s evolution into an emerging media company has seen the company expand, hiring five employees to the team in the past year. In the coming months, Snapback Sports plans to expand its team again to keep up with its increasing success.

Underdog is excited to continue this partnership with Snapback Sports as the two companies continue investing in and building a community of engaged fans in both organizations’ content and programming following the intersection of sports and culture. As part of the partnership renewal, Snapback Sports has allocated $100K in promotional credit to give back to Snapback Sports fans who join Underdog using Snapback’s code.

To learn more about the Underdog Sports partnership with Snapback Sports, visit underdogfantasy.com/splash/jack.

About Underdog

Underdog Fantasy, one of the fastest-growing sports gaming and media companies in the country, was founded in 2020 to build games and content specifically and explicitly for the American sports fan, to increase enjoyment with sports. Led by a team of industry veterans, Underdog Fantasy delivers an industry-leading platform that gives sports lovers the best way to safely and responsibly enjoy fun, approachable contests and games. With a unique blend of innovative fantasy sports games, an emerging sports betting platform and a diverse sports media network that includes the fifth largest daily sports program in the U.S., Underdog Fantasy appeals to the most experienced fan, as well as casual fans. Underdog Fantasy provides a wide array of content from former professional athletes and thought leaders, and a fun user experience for all fans. For more information, please visit underdogfantasy.com.

About Snapback Sports

Snapback Sports is a sports media company for the next generation of sports fans. Snapback Sports has the #1 sports presence on Snapchat, where it was founded. It has since grown across all social media platforms. Snapback Sports has a strong presence in sports betting, ticketing and working with consumer brands. We are passionate about connecting our audience with unique experiences in and around the world of sports. Whether it’s making a bet on the game, experiencing a new stadium, or creating content, we have a pulse to what’s next in sports. For more information, please visit snapbacksports.com.