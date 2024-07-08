Knightscope Closes Three New Contracts for Emergency Communications

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces three new contracts for its K1 Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”). The new sales will support public safety programs for facilities in South Boston, Virginia; Farmington, Pennsylvania; and Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

South Boston, VA

A global technology company that provides sustainable energy solutions to buildings, utilities, industries and infrastructure sectors purchased their first solar K1 Blue Light Tower for improved safety in an employee parking lot. To expedite the initial sale, Knightscope approved MSC Direct (“MSC”) - an industrial equipment distributor (S&P 400 company) - as its newest authorized partner and MSC added Knightscope as a vendor of emergency phones to their substantial list of suppliers. The success of the initial installation will open many new opportunities for ECDs to be installed at facilities across the United States.

Farmington, PA

A crafts school nestled within the woodlands 60 miles south of Pittsburgh with onsite studios and on-campus lodging will be installing the K1 Call Box to supplement communications due to the lack of public cellular service in the area. The school was able to secure a grant through the state of Pennsylvania to help pay for the optional satellite-based communication device to ensure a reliable method of summoning assistance it times of need.

Buffalo Grove, IL

A family owned and operated electrical construction contractor in the Midwest purchased a K1 Blue Light Tower for a parking area in Buffalo Grove. To enable real-time monitoring of the health and status of deployed emergency communication devices, the client also subscribed to the Knightscope Emergency Management System service (“KEMS”). KEMS sends out immediate text/email notifications whenever a help button is pressed. The cloud-based application also provides system owners automated daily email reports on the operational status of their system rather than having to manually test each device in person as required by competitive products. Alerts concerning issues, real-time error detection/diagnostics, and system performance statistics are delivered to the client to maximize system operation and usability.

Get Expert Help

To learn more about Knightscope’s Risk & Threat Exposure Analysts or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.