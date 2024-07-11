Osano Partners With DWCC to Accelerate Go-to-Market

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DWCC, the only partner offering Startup Enterprise Product Market Fit, Market Validation AND Global Buyer Engagement services, accelerating your go-to-market plans from quarters to days, and Osano, a leading data privacy management platform that supports, streamlines, and automates compliance for your organization, continue a strategic partnership to accelerate Osano’s Go-To-Market in North America.

DWCC’s Startup Accelerator services are designed to accelerate time to market, product market fit validation, identify and qualify sales prospects, develop pipeline and win new business across the globe.

Dustin Joost, Osano’s CRO said, “In our ever-evolving outbound environment, iteration wins. There is no “one size fits all” strategy. Iterating internally takes time and resources, and having DWCC as a partner has expedited our ability to see success across all of our outbound channels. The team is curious, creative, and has a bias towards action. Their consistency in reporting, bringing recommendations to the table, and most importantly, executing outbound campaigns at scale has become a fundamental part of our growth initiatives.”

Craig Hooper, DWCC’s CEO added, “From our offices in the Americas, UK, Germany, Spain and Australia we have enabled B2B technology companies to overcome a significant growth challenge and reduce GTM plans from quarters to days. 70% of Startups scale sales prematurely and Go-To-Market always takes longer than expected. Our tailored services deliver Product Market Fit, qualified enterprise pipeline and agile pivoting through RevOps Observability significantly increases the chances of success.”

About Osano

Founded in 2018, Osano is a data privacy platform that simplifies compliance for organizations. It provides tools for consent management, data subject rights, data mapping, privacy assessments, and vendor risk management. Osano supports compliance with global regulations like GDPR and CCPA and is backed by a "No Fines. No Penalties." pledge. For news and updates visit Osano.

About DWCC

Founded in 2008, DWCC is dedicated to offering a unique, trusted partnership to guide ambitious B2B technology startups from global expansion all the way through to acquisition or IPO.

Its sales enablement services have helped over 350 companies, ranging from early-stage startups like Vormetric, Twistlock and Agilecraft to public companies like Atlassian, ForeScout, and Thales, to position their complex solutions in the enterprise market, creating awareness within target accounts and accelerating international revenues. For more information visit dwcc.global.