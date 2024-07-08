Thriving Health & Wellness Communities: Technogym and Live Work Learn Play Unite for an Innovative Partnership

FAIRFIELD, N.J. & MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Live Work Learn Play, a renowned international expert in large-scale community development, and Technogym, a global leader in wellness and fitness, are pleased to announce an innovative strategic partnership to develop and activate healthy communities and thriving placemaking projects across North America. Live Work Learn Play’s dedication to conceiving, planning, and delivering healthy complete communities and vibrant mixed-use real estate projects aligns seamlessly with Technogym’s mission to promote comprehensive health and well-being.

The partnership aims to broaden access to and integrate best-in-class Technogym fitness, health and wellness equipment and technology within Live Work Learn Play’s communities, projects and relationships across North America. This will be achieved by leveraging Technogym’s unique wellness ecosystem to enable physical, mental, and social well-being throughout all stages of community development and operations, helping people lead longer, better, and healthier lives.

“We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Technogym to deliver and cultivate comprehensive and complete mixed-use health and wellness communities across North America,” said Max Reim, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Managing Partner & Founding Principal of Live Work Learn Play. “Technogym’s reputation as a global leader in fitness and wellness resonates deeply with our ethos and is 100% aligned with our mission at Live Work Learn Play. We have always recognized that our iconic projects must foster enduring community well-being for generations. This North America-wide collaboration empowers us to continue elevating, differentiating, and catalyzing our communities.”

Technogym is a global leader and brand in fitness, sport and health with a global presence in over 120 countries, including extensive presence in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Every day over 70 million people train with Technogym all over the world. Live Work Learn Play specializes in fully integrated mixed-use wellness-based real estate and placemaking projects that incorporate a mix of housing, healthcare, education, sports and recreation, nutrition, life sciences, hotel and hospitality, arts and culture, and immersive retail and food & beverage experiences, with diversified economies and a range of employment opportunities.

"We are excited to collaborate with Live Work Learn Play and their stakeholders to deliver comprehensive, immersive and enduring wellness-focused communities and real estate projects throughout North America," said Fabrizio Catania, Managing Director for Technogym. "This strategic partnership underscores Technogym's dedication to increasing human performance and enhancing people's lives through regular physical exercise, which perfectly aligns with Live Work Learn Play’s vision and mission. Together, we have a unique opportunity to expand our impact and deliver healthier, more vibrant communities, projects, and places.”

ABOUT LIVE WORK LEARN PLAY

Live Work Learn Play is a mission-based international real estate development and advisory firm on the cutting edge of conceiving, planning, developing, and activating dynamic, large-scale mixed-use projects, complete community developments and very special places across North America and the world. With over 100 years of collective experience, Live Work Learn Play creates communities that become sustainable destinations and thriving economies for generations.

https://lwlp.com/

ABOUT TECHNOGYM INC.

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world-leading brand in fitness, wellness, sport, and health. Technogym provides a complete ecosystem made of connected smart fitness equipment, digital services, and training content. Thanks to the Mywellness Cloud Platform people can connect to their personal training experience anywhere, both on Technogym equipment and mobile devices. Technogym has over 2,500 employees and is present in over 120 countries. More than 85,000 wellness centers and 400,000 private homes in the world are equipped with Technogym. Technogym has been appointed Official Supplier to the Paris 2024 Olympics, the ninth time after Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016, Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020, and it’s the reference brand for the training of worldwide champions.

https://www.technogym.com/