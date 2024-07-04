Antin: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

PARIS & LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:
- Available resources on 30 June 2024: 101,172 Antin shares and €92,070
- Number of transactions on buy side in the first half of 2024: 2,092
- Number of transactions on sell side in the first half of 2024: 1,856
- Traded volume on buy side in the first half of 2024: 298,861 shares for €4,139,378
- Traded volume on sell side in the first half of 2024: 278,089 shares for €3,852,559
As a reminder:
- at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas
(25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000
- at 31 December 2023, the available resources were 78,900 Antin shares and €392,164
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
|
Date
|
Buy side
|
Sell side
|
Quantity of shares
|
Number of transactions
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
Quantity of shares
|
Number of transactions
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
January 2024
|
02/01/2024
|
3,500
|
16
|
47,445.00
|
687
|
5
|
9,391.94
|
03/01/2024
|
5,025
|
30
|
66,025.00
|
3,665
|
14
|
48,465.66
|
04/01/2024
|
3,842
|
22
|
50,633.91
|
3,842
|
19
|
50,776.22
|
05/01/2024
|
3,270
|
17
|
42,820.40
|
1,520
|
13
|
20,149.40
|
08/01/2024
|
3,750
|
20
|
47,867.50
|
4,500
|
12
|
57,575.07
|
09/01/2024
|
5,500
|
44
|
69,452.50
|
793
|
4
|
10,269.60
|
10/01/2024
|
2,250
|
7
|
27,862.50
|
2,250
|
7
|
27,997.50
|
11/01/2024
|
3,559
|
12
|
43,767.13
|
3,559
|
16
|
44,001.12
|
12/01/2024
|
2,000
|
9
|
24,332.50
|
6,000
|
28
|
74,846.50
|
15/01/2024
|
3,860
|
18
|
50,141.58
|
7,200
|
43
|
95,264.65
|
16/01/2024
|
5,100
|
38
|
69,469.91
|
2,890
|
22
|
39,930.68
|
17/01/2024
|
3,020
|
19
|
40,146.39
|
4,250
|
32
|
57,043.00
|
18/01/2024
|
300
|
3
|
4,098.00
|
1,000
|
10
|
13,688.00
|
19/01/2024
|
3,460
|
34
|
49,059.43
|
4,660
|
34
|
66,531.70
|
22/01/2024
|
2,000
|
13
|
29,340.10
|
2,750
|
21
|
40,690.20
|
23/01/2024
|
3,500
|
28
|
53,099.70
|
3,500
|
32
|
53,262.50
|
24/01/2024
|
3,175
|
21
|
48,593.75
|
2,540
|
21
|
39,197.20
|
25/01/2024
|
|
|
|
3,813
|
32
|
61,216.70
|
26/01/2024
|
4,000
|
17
|
65,930.00
|
4,000
|
52
|
66,087.50
|
29/01/2024
|
2,500
|
38
|
42,067.50
|
2,500
|
12
|
42,212.50
|
30/01/2024
|
2,500
|
16
|
41,035.00
|
2,500
|
19
|
41,135.00
|
31/01/2024
|
2,500
|
31
|
42,440.00
|
3,000
|
20
|
50,962.50
|
February 2024
|
01/02/2024
|
4,520
|
24
|
75,711.80
|
3,520
|
30
|
59,272.10
|
02/02/2024
|
3,000
|
58
|
50,559.82
|
3,500
|
24
|
59,134.92
|
05/02/2024
|
3,038
|
47
|
51,524.09
|
3,500
|
26
|
59,635.42
|
06/02/2024
|
5,500
|
25
|
92,203.86
|
330
|
5
|
5,577.00
|
07/02/2024
|
3,749
|
30
|
60,526.11
|
1,749
|
15
|
28,548.63
|
08/02/2024
|
2,750
|
20
|
44,165.00
|
3,250
|
27
|
52,360.00
|
09/02/2024
|
4,500
|
46
|
70,775.00
|
4,750
|
29
|
74,763.50
|
12/02/2024
|
38
|
3
|
617.10
|
2,740
|
27
|
44,586.44
|
13/02/2024
|
4,224
|
28
|
68,687.40
|
1,724
|
12
|
28,232.20
|
14/02/2024
|
3,292
|
19
|
53,421.80
|
3,292
|
23
|
53,635.80
|
15/02/2024
|
1
|
1
|
16.12
|
2,500
|
24
|
41,015.00
|
16/02/2024
|
1,650
|
12
|
27,261.86
|
562
|
4
|
9,353.46
|
19/02/2024
|
1,500
|
14
|
24,945.00
|
3,750
|
30
|
62,967.18
|
20/02/2024
|
1,050
|
10
|
17,756.57
|
3,050
|
31
|
52,265.06
|
21/02/2024
|
6,500
|
46
|
107,737.50
|
|
|
|
22/02/2024
|
3,000
|
41
|
48,305.00
|
3,468
|
18
|
56,273.64
|
23/02/2024
|
1,000
|
8
|
15,750.00
|
1,000
|
7
|
15,775.05
|
26/02/2024
|
2,350
|
18
|
36,671.54
|
2,350
|
28
|
36,845.67
|
27/02/2024
|
2,600
|
20
|
40,401.58
|
1,250
|
8
|
19,450.00
|
28/02/2024
|
2,000
|
20
|
30,477.60
|
2,000
|
30
|
30,572.79
|
29/02/2024
|
2,250
|
13
|
34,550.36
|
3,000
|
22
|
46,209.18
|
March 2024
|
01/03/2024
|
5,529
|
24
|
83,756.99
|
1,927
|
17
|
29,551.15
|
04/03/2024
|
5,074
|
22
|
74,593.66
|
1,640
|
21
|
24,325.87
|
05/03/2024
|
250
|
3
|
3,697.00
|
4,250
|
32
|
62,899.50
|
06/03/2024
|
1,540
|
20
|
23,299.04
|
3,620
|
37
|
55,029.20
|
07/03/2024
|
7,000
|
26
|
101,842.50
|
|
|
|
08/03/2024
|
|
|
|
3,750
|
10
|
52,405.00
|
11/03/2024
|
2,500
|
16
|
34,430.00
|
1,500
|
22
|
20,790.00
|
12/03/2024
|
3,500
|
28
|
47,702.50
|
3,500
|
40
|
47,802.50
|
13/03/2024
|
3,500
|
28
|
47,827.98
|
2,000
|
22
|
27,544.96
|
14/03/2024
|
1,511
|
8
|
20,336.52
|
1,000
|
8
|
13,515.00
|
15/03/2024
|
181
|
4
|
2,398.25
|
1,500
|
10
|
20,115.00
|
18/03/2024
|
3,500
|
20
|
46,385.00
|
3,500
|
25
|
46,955.00
|
19/03/2024
|
4,188
|
33
|
54,805.20
|
521
|
7
|
6,858.02
|
20/03/2024
|
1,370
|
15
|
17,772.80
|
1,700
|
14
|
22,205.00
|
21/03/2024
|
1
|
1
|
13.29
|
3,251
|
25
|
43,375.79
|
22/03/2024
|
2
|
2
|
26.64
|
1,181
|
15
|
15,954.36
|
25/03/2024
|
2,250
|
18
|
29,730.00
|
|
|
|
26/03/2024
|
3,250
|
13
|
42,835.00
|
|
|
|
27/03/2024
|
|
|
|
1,500
|
8
|
19,785.00
|
28/03/2024
|
2,250
|
11
|
29,662.50
|
2,783
|
18
|
37,209.93
|
April 2024
|
02/04/2024
|
3,700
|
28
|
49,340.00
|
1,250
|
10
|
16,920.00
|
03/04/2024
|
2,450
|
5
|
32,336.30
|
3,500
|
27
|
46,710.22
|
04/04/2024
|
2,400
|
22
|
32,386.04
|
2,000
|
22
|
27,143.96
|
05/04/2024
|
2,501
|
44
|
33,133.12
|
3
|
2
|
40.50
|
08/04/2024
|
2,275
|
11
|
29,878.88
|
2,274
|
16
|
29,956.32
|
09/04/2024
|
1,650
|
18
|
21,686.74
|
2,750
|
14
|
36,181.24
|
10/04/2024
|
3,250
|
15
|
42,565.00
|
1,507
|
8
|
19,869.74
|
11/04/2024
|
3,840
|
18
|
50,322.52
|
3,972
|
17
|
52,339.96
|
12/04/2024
|
2,927
|
28
|
38,378.08
|
2,887
|
16
|
37,982.44
|
15/04/2024
|
4,419
|
29
|
57,417.44
|
2,240
|
17
|
29,299.36
|
16/04/2024
|
3,525
|
20
|
44,208.00
|
|
|
|
17/04/2024
|
2,255
|
10
|
27,991.40
|
2,253
|
19
|
28,072.24
|
18/04/2024
|
2,750
|
17
|
33,863.84
|
2,750
|
13
|
33,990.00
|
19/04/2024
|
2,500
|
7
|
30,455.00
|
2,500
|
16
|
30,510.00
|
22/04/2024
|
|
|
|
3,250
|
21
|
40,430.00
|
23/04/2024
|
1,500
|
20
|
18,989.80
|
1,500
|
8
|
19,005.00
|
24/04/2024
|
2,750
|
30
|
34,876.62
|
2,391
|
15
|
30,405.78
|
25/04/2024
|
4,375
|
35
|
54,405.00
|
250
|
1
|
3,165.00
|
26/04/2024
|
798
|
10
|
9,927.12
|
2,300
|
8
|
28,675.00
|
29/04/2024
|
|
|
|
2,250
|
6
|
28,275.00
|
30/04/2024
|
6,750
|
30
|
83,305.00
|
|
|
|
May 2024
|
02/05/2024
|
1,750
|
27
|
21,009.38
|
1,750
|
4
|
21,215.00
|
03/05/2024
|
2,750
|
9
|
33,682.50
|
2,750
|
17
|
33,737.50
|
06/05/2024
|
1,750
|
19
|
21,358.76
|
1,750
|
14
|
21,397.80
|
07/05/2024
|
1,500
|
5
|
18,555.00
|
2,500
|
15
|
31,060.98
|
08/05/2024
|
250
|
2
|
3,100.00
|
1,000
|
3
|
12,530.00
|
09/05/2024
|
1
|
1
|
12.58
|
2,251
|
13
|
28,602.58
|
10/05/2024
|
750
|
7
|
9,785.00
|
4,250
|
15
|
56,090.00
|
13/05/2024
|
1,500
|
6
|
19,725.00
|
750
|
8
|
9,915.00
|
14/05/2024
|
1
|
1
|
13.22
|
3,690
|
17
|
49,711.80
|
15/05/2024
|
2,000
|
18
|
27,175.00
|
750
|
5
|
10,305.62
|
16/05/2024
|
3,501
|
33
|
46,763.60
|
1
|
1
|
13.66
|
17/05/2024
|
1,000
|
4
|
13,156.00
|
1,000
|
4
|
13,195.00
|
20/05/2024
|
751
|
5
|
9,898.20
|
191
|
7
|
2,522.62
|
21/05/2024
|
1,500
|
9
|
19,695.00
|
1,500
|
12
|
19,795.00
|
22/05/2024
|
751
|
4
|
9,898.18
|
750
|
2
|
9,900.00
|
23/05/2024
|
4,500
|
24
|
58,810.40
|
3,250
|
16
|
42,603.64
|
24/05/2024
|
2,250
|
10
|
28,920.00
|
2,307
|
23
|
29,723.28
|
27/05/2024
|
750
|
3
|
9,839.88
|
750
|
8
|
9,855.00
|
28/05/2024
|
2,301
|
11
|
30,395.72
|
2,251
|
15
|
29,863.12
|
29/05/2024
|
3,615
|
22
|
46,452.00
|
1,651
|
4
|
21,237.90
|
30/05/2024
|
|
|
|
3,526
|
13
|
45,889.24
|
31/05/2024
|
3,250
|
12
|
41,840.00
|
5
|
2
|
64.36
|
June 2024
|
03/06/2024
|
1,550
|
9
|
19,777.18
|
1
|
1
|
12.98
|
04/06/2024
|
2,343
|
18
|
29,470.90
|
1,593
|
6
|
20,072.34
|
05/06/2024
|
3,220
|
18
|
40,764.68
|
3,500
|
10
|
44,430.00
|
06/06/2024
|
4,235
|
35
|
53,554.20
|
2,915
|
14
|
37,031.56
|
07/06/2024
|
2,319
|
19
|
28,333.04
|
64
|
2
|
796.16
|
10/06/2024
|
1,500
|
6
|
17,790.00
|
1,707
|
3
|
20,422.98
|
11/06/2024
|
1,752
|
10
|
21,229.22
|
1,752
|
10
|
21,279.40
|
12/06/2024
|
1,550
|
5
|
18,937.04
|
2,500
|
17
|
30,588.02
|
13/06/2024
|
755
|
2
|
9,015.60
|
146
|
2
|
1,746.16
|
17/06/2024
|
500
|
4
|
5,050.00
|
|
|
|
18/06/2024
|
1,900
|
22
|
20,108.56
|
4,100
|
19
|
43,412.00
|
19/06/2024
|
885
|
4
|
9,758.40
|
885
|
4
|
9,780.80
|
20/06/2024
|
|
|
|
4,250
|
19
|
47,840.00
|
21/06/2024
|
22
|
3
|
255.64
|
4,250
|
22
|
49,540.00
|
24/06/2024
|
3,750
|
30
|
43,716.00
|
3,875
|
15
|
45,314.88
|
25/06/2024
|
2,250
|
12
|
26,160.00
|
|
|
|
26/06/2024
|
25
|
2
|
283.00
|
24
|
1
|
272.16
|
27/06/2024
|
1,750
|
13
|
19,425.00
|
1,750
|
8
|
19,450.00
|
28/06/2024
|
1,000
|
3
|
11,390.00
|
2,500
|
10
|
28,879.40
|
1st HALF 2024
|
298,861
|
2,092
|
4,139,377.56
|
278,089
|
1,856
|
3,852,559.16
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €31 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN – ISIN: FR0014005AL0).