Papa’s Herb Makes Canadian Cannabis History

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Papa's Herb, a rapidly expanding cannabis brand in North America, has partnered with Calgary's Chinook Cannabis to become the first legally sold disposable vape brand at a Canadian music festival since the AGLC regulations were updated on February 1st, 2024, making Alberta the first province to make these changes, creating new job opportunities.

“It’s an honor to be the brand that helps Canada usher in another first for the cannabis industry,” said Aaron Nathaniel, CEO at Papa’s Herb. “Nothing compliments live entertainment like cannabis, so having our RNTZ and Lemon Cherry Gelato disposables available for purchase ensures the millions attending have the best experience possible.”

“Badlands is one of Canada’s largest EDM festivals, our company is a well-regarded Cannabis retailer in Alberta, and our partner, Papa’s Herb, is the most distributed cannabis brand in North America with over 4,000 retail partners,” said Casey Baer, CEO at Chinook Cannabis. “Bringing the three together for this historic event felt natural as we lead the way in Canada, thanks to the Alberta government.”

The Chinook retail pop-up, featuring Papa’s Herb, will be located in front of the Badlands stage tent and will sell RNTZ and Lemon Cherry Gelato disposables among other adult-use cannabis products.

Representatives from Badlands, Chinook Cannabis, and Papa’s Herb are available for comment.

Learn more about Papa’s Herb here.

Learn more about Chinook Cannabis here.

Learn more about Badlands Music Festival here.

About Papa’s Herb

Papa’s Herb is a leading cannabis brand known for high-quality, affordable products, available in over 4,000 dispensaries across North America. Rooted in family values and inspired by Papa's story from Miami in 1985, the brand honors his legacy of providing exceptional, accessible products. At Papa’s Herb, we continue his tradition of quality and value, offering a diverse range of cannabis products for all users.