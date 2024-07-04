Lithium de France, a Subsidiary of Arverne Group, Signs a Scientific and Industrial Partnership With BRGM

PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (ISIN code: FR001400JWR8, mnemonic code ARVEN), an industrial company specialized in the production of renewable underground resources, announces that Lithium de France, a subsidiary of the Group, and BRGM, the French Geological and Mining Research Bureau, are combining their expertise in a research partnership applied dedicated to an industrial development.

Following several previous joint projects, including one supported by the French National Research Agency (ANR) and coordinated by BRGM, the two parties now decide to strengthen their partnership by an official agreement with the ambition to rapidly conduct scientific studies concerning geothermal resources in Northern Alsace.

The joint research works aim at clarifying the natural lithium enrichment process in geological reservoirs with the goal to optimize prospecting methods and define the conditions a more sustainable management of the geothermal lithium resource. Thanks to an experimental laboratory approach coupled with 3D numerical simulations, this study will improve the understanding of the natural lithium cycle and the preservation of the natural geothermal lithium environment.

"I am delighted with this partnership with the BRGM, France’s reference public institution for soil and subsurface sciences. This collaboration will enable us to further develop the technical skills of our teams, and thus support the development of our geothermal and geothermal lithium projects, a strategic sovereign resource that is crucial to the energy transition." said Pierre Brossollet, Chairman and CEO of Arverne Group.

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specialises in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the professional segment of Euronext Paris and is part of the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, mnemonic ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

About Lithium de France

Lithium de France is the first independent French operator of geothermal heat and lithium. Founded in 2020 as part of Arverne Group, its mission is to accelerate the energy transition by supplying heat to businesses, farmers, and local authorities, and by producing lithium for electric mobility. It is a pioneer in this new innovative and environmentally friendly French industry. Its headquarters are in Bischwiller, Northern Alsace.

www.lithiumdefrance.com

Next publication: half-year 2024 results, 25 September 2024 (after trading)