Teleperformance: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of June 30, 2024:
- 123,210 shares
- €3,233,285.54 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side over the semester: 5,616
- Number of executions on sell side over the semester: 5,151
- Traded volume on buy side over the semester: 529,427 shares for € 57,186,535.39
- Traded volume on sell side over the semester: 505,477 shares for € 54,872,708.31
It is reminded that, as of December 31, 2023, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 99,260 shares
- € 5,478,635.46 in cash
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 4,644
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 4,110
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 420,591 shares for € 53,946,382.30
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 391,347 shares for € 50,669,959.64
It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:
- 14,000 shares
- €6,135,798.16 in cash
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22, 2021, renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|
|
Buy Side
|
|
Sell Side
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Traded volume in EUR
|
Total
|
5 616
|
529 427
|
57 186 535,39
|
|
5 151
|
505 477
|
54 872 708,31
|
02/01/2024
|
24
|
2 600
|
343 876,00
|
|
36
|
3 600
|
479 340,00
|
03/01/2024
|
96
|
8 200
|
1 059 276,00
|
|
2
|
200
|
26 680,00
|
04/01/2024
|
12
|
1 600
|
205 936,00
|
|
45
|
2 440
|
316 053,20
|
05/01/2024
|
38
|
3 200
|
412 416,00
|
|
19
|
2 660
|
345 374,40
|
08/01/2024
|
28
|
2 800
|
361 760,00
|
|
53
|
4 300
|
563 042,00
|
09/01/2024
|
57
|
5 400
|
688 554,00
|
|
39
|
3 900
|
506 025,00
|
10/01/2024
|
35
|
3 800
|
490 656,00
|
|
32
|
2 631
|
341 188,08
|
11/01/2024
|
31
|
4 000
|
533 040,00
|
|
87
|
8 720
|
1 171 183,20
|
12/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
64
|
6 200
|
853 120,00
|
15/01/2024
|
52
|
5 300
|
727 849,00
|
|
12
|
1 400
|
195 048,00
|
16/01/2024
|
71
|
5 600
|
747 488,00
|
|
6
|
400
|
53 740,00
|
17/01/2024
|
79
|
6 600
|
858 792,00
|
|
18
|
2 200
|
288 728,00
|
18/01/2024
|
3
|
400
|
51 860,00
|
|
56
|
5 200
|
682 188,00
|
19/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
125
|
10 100
|
1 403 092,00
|
22/01/2024
|
70
|
6 600
|
940 170,00
|
|
121
|
7 200
|
1 038 456,00
|
23/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
100
|
7 000
|
1 032 500,00
|
24/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
68
|
3 000
|
455 400,00
|
25/01/2024
|
124
|
8 690
|
1 288 205,60
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26/01/2024
|
3
|
400
|
57 800,00
|
|
76
|
8 566
|
1 272 051,00
|
29/01/2024
|
47
|
3 400
|
499 154,00
|
|
9
|
1 000
|
147 780,00
|
30/01/2024
|
12
|
1 400
|
206 962,00
|
|
30
|
2 600
|
386 880,00
|
31/01/2024
|
39
|
4 400
|
645 568,00
|
|
6
|
600
|
88 380,00
|
01/02/2024
|
122
|
9 305
|
1 317 681,05
|
|
4
|
400
|
57 480,00
|
02/02/2024
|
1
|
200
|
28 300,00
|
|
52
|
3 600
|
514 476,00
|
05/02/2024
|
5
|
600
|
85 380,00
|
|
19
|
2 200
|
315 172,00
|
06/02/2024
|
15
|
1 800
|
257 490,00
|
|
72
|
5 400
|
776 736,00
|
07/02/2024
|
79
|
7 000
|
993 790,00
|
|
1
|
200
|
28 820,00
|
08/02/2024
|
17
|
1 734
|
244 407,30
|
|
25
|
1 950
|
276 256,50
|
09/02/2024
|
39
|
3 081
|
429 090,87
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
12/02/2024
|
5
|
800
|
111 760,00
|
|
51
|
3 500
|
489 965,00
|
13/02/2024
|
135
|
8 785
|
1 201 700,15
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
14/02/2024
|
31
|
2 800
|
379 344,00
|
|
24
|
1 700
|
231 455,00
|
15/02/2024
|
26
|
2 200
|
296 494,00
|
|
73
|
4 400
|
596 816,00
|
16/02/2024
|
95
|
8 200
|
1 123 072,00
|
|
90
|
7 200
|
994 392,00
|
19/02/2024
|
37
|
3 200
|
431 232,00
|
|
28
|
2 200
|
297 660,00
|
20/02/2024
|
66
|
5 200
|
695 604,00
|
|
27
|
3 000
|
402 210,00
|
21/02/2024
|
28
|
3 000
|
401 910,00
|
|
25
|
2 400
|
323 640,00
|
22/02/2024
|
31
|
3 200
|
427 904,00
|
|
37
|
2 891
|
389 012,96
|
23/02/2024
|
49
|
4 000
|
529 280,00
|
|
35
|
3 309
|
439 931,55
|
26/02/2024
|
50
|
4 400
|
576 664,00
|
|
22
|
1 200
|
158 580,00
|
27/02/2024
|
34
|
3 620
|
476 609,20
|
|
64
|
6 200
|
819 454,00
|
28/02/2024
|
94
|
9 450
|
1 246 549,50
|
|
53
|
5 000
|
669 100,00
|
29/02/2024
|
67
|
7 000
|
809 200,00
|
|
68
|
5 500
|
640 090,00
|
01/03/2024
|
137
|
13 700
|
1 521 796,00
|
|
45
|
4 400
|
497 772,00
|
04/03/2024
|
43
|
2 786
|
307 602,26
|
|
30
|
3 400
|
381 174,00
|
05/03/2024
|
72
|
7 114
|
789 938,56
|
|
61
|
9 300
|
1 045 320,00
|
06/03/2024
|
101
|
10 356
|
1 149 101,76
|
|
77
|
9 410
|
1 048 932,70
|
07/03/2024
|
120
|
9 400
|
872 320,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
08/03/2024
|
51
|
4 100
|
358 422,00
|
|
13
|
1 500
|
132 840,00
|
11/03/2024
|
62
|
5 800
|
485 344,00
|
|
35
|
4 184
|
354 468,48
|
12/03/2024
|
128
|
11 947
|
1 014 061,36
|
|
88
|
11 316
|
969 441,72
|
13/03/2024
|
71
|
7 189
|
605 098,13
|
|
72
|
7 200
|
612 648,00
|
14/03/2024
|
51
|
4 417
|
378 757,75
|
|
53
|
5 700
|
491 625,00
|
15/03/2024
|
80
|
6 683
|
575 005,32
|
|
58
|
7 500
|
649 875,00
|
18/03/2024
|
65
|
5 917
|
506 081,01
|
|
34
|
3 600
|
311 004,00
|
19/03/2024
|
103
|
7 700
|
646 723,00
|
|
52
|
6 700
|
564 743,00
|
20/03/2024
|
48
|
4 600
|
385 020,00
|
|
61
|
6 600
|
557 898,00
|
21/03/2024
|
33
|
3 300
|
290 862,00
|
|
58
|
5 959
|
526 716,01
|
22/03/2024
|
30
|
4 000
|
360 400,00
|
|
64
|
5 641
|
511 131,01
|
25/03/2024
|
9
|
1 000
|
90 340,00
|
|
3
|
200
|
18 280,00
|
26/03/2024
|
27
|
2 200
|
197 208,00
|
|
29
|
2 800
|
252 364,00
|
27/03/2024
|
20
|
2 200
|
199 166,00
|
|
17
|
2 100
|
191 583,00
|
28/03/2024
|
29
|
2 377
|
214 405,40
|
|
15
|
1 400
|
126 644,00
|
02/04/2024
|
61
|
5 423
|
482 918,15
|
|
34
|
4 928
|
440 760,32
|
03/04/2024
|
64
|
8 737
|
778 990,92
|
|
63
|
8 972
|
801 648,20
|
04/04/2024
|
60
|
5 463
|
483 256,98
|
|
20
|
2 600
|
231 088,00
|
05/04/2024
|
36
|
3 400
|
301 274,00
|
|
43
|
5 600
|
501 648,00
|
08/04/2024
|
17
|
2 000
|
181 620,00
|
|
33
|
4 200
|
387 240,00
|
09/04/2024
|
5
|
200
|
18 760,00
|
|
31
|
3 400
|
323 340,00
|
10/04/2024
|
111
|
11 800
|
1 107 784,00
|
|
35
|
4 600
|
438 702,00
|
11/04/2024
|
62
|
6 600
|
600 204,00
|
|
41
|
4 000
|
367 080,00
|
12/04/2024
|
35
|
5 000
|
451 150,00
|
|
49
|
4 882
|
446 361,26
|
15/04/2024
|
56
|
4 400
|
390 764,00
|
|
22
|
2 918
|
261 190,18
|
16/04/2024
|
64
|
5 200
|
457 652,00
|
|
60
|
6 800
|
600 644,00
|
17/04/2024
|
73
|
7 000
|
610 610,00
|
|
32
|
3 000
|
262 380,00
|
18/04/2024
|
20
|
2 400
|
207 240,00
|
|
25
|
2 900
|
252 039,00
|
19/04/2024
|
27
|
3 200
|
277 696,00
|
|
30
|
4 000
|
349 640,00
|
22/04/2024
|
8
|
600
|
53 340,00
|
|
74
|
7 800
|
698 100,00
|
23/04/2024
|
33
|
3 700
|
332 112,00
|
|
55
|
4 600
|
415 242,00
|
24/04/2024
|
30
|
3 600
|
324 720,00
|
|
27
|
2 600
|
235 560,00
|
25/04/2024
|
75
|
8 000
|
706 240,00
|
|
37
|
3 424
|
303 674,56
|
26/04/2024
|
32
|
3 000
|
266 790,00
|
|
64
|
7 276
|
650 619,92
|
29/04/2024
|
19
|
2 200
|
196 834,00
|
|
25
|
3 400
|
305 694,00
|
30/04/2024
|
78
|
10 200
|
893 826,00
|
|
26
|
1 800
|
162 882,00
|
02/05/2024
|
16
|
1 800
|
168 066,00
|
|
72
|
6 898
|
661 104,32
|
03/05/2024
|
34
|
3 200
|
307 904,00
|
|
28
|
2 702
|
264 093,48
|
06/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
72
|
5 200
|
510 120,00
|
07/05/2024
|
35
|
3 000
|
297 390,00
|
|
66
|
5 000
|
502 600,00
|
08/05/2024
|
11
|
1 200
|
119 100,00
|
|
17
|
1 400
|
139 734,00
|
09/05/2024
|
13
|
1 600
|
158 784,00
|
|
12
|
800
|
79 920,00
|
10/05/2024
|
4
|
600
|
59 760,00
|
|
29
|
2 400
|
243 072,00
|
13/05/2024
|
8
|
701
|
72 700,71
|
|
46
|
4 200
|
442 638,00
|
14/05/2024
|
63
|
5 401
|
569 157,38
|
|
69
|
6 200
|
658 316,00
|
15/05/2024
|
13
|
1 200
|
127 548,00
|
|
39
|
4 600
|
495 466,00
|
16/05/2024
|
47
|
4 300
|
470 506,00
|
|
50
|
4 400
|
484 308,00
|
17/05/2024
|
56
|
4 200
|
452 676,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20/05/2024
|
24
|
1 297
|
139 038,40
|
|
75
|
7 600
|
825 968,00
|
21/05/2024
|
50
|
5 603
|
607 029,02
|
|
53
|
5 000
|
545 200,00
|
22/05/2024
|
22
|
2 400
|
256 632,00
|
|
27
|
3 800
|
407 436,00
|
23/05/2024
|
25
|
2 800
|
296 212,00
|
|
15
|
1 400
|
150 444,00
|
24/05/2024
|
43
|
3 200
|
337 024,00
|
|
46
|
4 800
|
508 752,00
|
27/05/2024
|
4
|
800
|
86 024,00
|
|
54
|
6 400
|
691 776,00
|
28/05/2024
|
50
|
5 000
|
519 250,00
|
|
22
|
2 800
|
292 124,00
|
29/05/2024
|
39
|
4 400
|
453 640,00
|
|
9
|
1 200
|
124 824,00
|
30/05/2024
|
61
|
4 600
|
464 968,00
|
|
33
|
4 100
|
418 446,00
|
31/05/2024
|
35
|
4 000
|
409 640,00
|
|
65
|
5 600
|
578 032,00
|
03/06/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
39
|
3 000
|
318 630,00
|
04/06/2024
|
52
|
5 800
|
609 522,00
|
|
18
|
2 000
|
211 240,00
|
05/06/2024
|
60
|
6 000
|
622 140,00
|
|
49
|
3 400
|
354 858,00
|
06/06/2024
|
30
|
2 800
|
289 072,00
|
|
36
|
3 676
|
381 090,92
|
07/06/2024
|
18
|
2 600
|
268 398,00
|
|
44
|
5 124
|
532 281,12
|
10/06/2024
|
58
|
4 400
|
449 812,00
|
|
13
|
1 000
|
102 880,00
|
11/06/2024
|
104
|
13 509
|
1 348 063,11
|
|
43
|
2 400
|
245 808,00
|
12/06/2024
|
36
|
3 000
|
298 530,00
|
|
37
|
5 400
|
541 026,00
|
13/06/2024
|
91
|
7 000
|
692 020,00
|
|
19
|
2 400
|
239 040,00
|
14/06/2024
|
84
|
6 400
|
609 728,00
|
|
4
|
600
|
58 962,00
|
17/06/2024
|
4
|
192
|
17 856,00
|
|
67
|
8 700
|
832 503,00
|
18/06/2024
|
5
|
600
|
58 842,00
|
|
97
|
8 229
|
814 341,84
|
19/06/2024
|
8
|
650
|
65 227,50
|
|
45
|
4 171
|
421 437,84
|
20/06/2024
|
25
|
3 000
|
306 870,00
|
|
61
|
5 600
|
575 064,00
|
21/06/2024
|
42
|
4 300
|
436 106,00
|
|
16
|
1 800
|
183 276,00
|
24/06/2024
|
73
|
5 900
|
593 894,00
|
|
38
|
5 900
|
595 900,00
|
25/06/2024
|
58
|
5 500
|
542 190,00
|
|
42
|
3 800
|
375 630,00
|
26/06/2024
|
17
|
2 400
|
237 888,00
|
|
36
|
4 200
|
419 076,00
|
27/06/2024
|
39
|
3 400
|
339 932,00
|
|
55
|
7 141
|
729 810,20
|
28/06/2024
|
66
|
7 800
|
773 136,00
|
|
28
|
1 659
|
167 990,34