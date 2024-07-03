Xsolla Partners With Curve Games to Promote Indie Games Globally and Drive the Launch of Upcoming Action RPG/Social Sim Title

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces a new partnership with Curve Games, the award-winning London-based publisher of several notable independent games. The alliance will leverage Xsolla’s Web Shop to support Curve Games in showcasing its video games via a product page, boosting revenue and maximizing the potential of each title.

This strategic collaboration will kick off with Xsolla’s best-in-class solutions - including the Xsolla Web Shop and Site Builder - being integrated to support the July launch of their high-profile title, Dungeons of Hinterberg. This action RPG and social sim game allows players to explore the beautiful alpine village of Hinterberg and uncover the magic hidden within its dungeons.

Chris Meredith, SVP EMEA at Xsolla, expressed his enthusiasm about the new partnership, commenting, “It’s great to work with a publisher with such a long-standing commitment to the development and growth of indie developers as Xsolla itself has,” he added. “Their unique vision and innovative approach to game development aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the best possible experience for developers, publishers, and players. This partnership will bring their groundbreaking titles to a wider audience and put them firmly on the map as a major player in the gaming industry.”

Xsolla’s Web Shop is a user-centric commerce solution tailored for mobile games. The solution bolsters game monetization efforts, game profitability, and direct-to-consumer marketing promotions and campaigns. Xsolla has collaborated with partners to launch 350+ Web Shops for mobile games with 700+ payment methods available to users; Xsolla’s Web Shop enables localized monetization in 200+ geographies worldwide.

Stuart Dinsey, Executive Chair at Curve Games, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Xsolla,” he said. “Their dedication to delivering exceptional gaming experiences mirrors our passion for crafting memorable and innovative games. With their support, we’re confident that our games will reach new heights and resonate with players worldwide like never before.”

About Curve Games

Curve Games (part of the Catalis Group) is an award-winning independent label working with developers across the world to deliver the best in interactive entertainment. With a uniquely diverse games catalogue that includes renowned indie hits such as For the King, Bomber Crew, The Ascent, Lawn Mowing Simulator, and the multi-million-selling smash hit Human Fall Flat, Curve Games is recognised as one of the leading publishers of independent games worldwide. More information on Curve Games can be found at http://www.curvegames.com

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Montreal, London, Berlin, Beijing, Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

For additional information and to learn more, please visit: xsolla.com