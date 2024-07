Geneuro SA: Half-Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Gilbert Dupont

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted by GENEURO SA (Paris:GNRO) to Gilbert Dupont, as of 28 June 2024, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 93,539

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 91,665.80

During the first half of 2024, the following shares were traded:

PURCHASES 174,683 shares 264,894.00 € 1,399 transactions SALES 199,883 shares 307,583.09 € 1,210 transactions

As a reminder, as of 29 December 2023, the following resources were booked to the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 118,739

- Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 48,977.59

It is also reminded that at the initial implementation of the contract, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

▪ Number of shares: nil

▪ Cash: € 750,000.00

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro‘s mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

