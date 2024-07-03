AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Reaseguradora Santo Domingo, S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bb+” (Fair) to Reaseguradora Santo Domingo, S.A. (REASANTO) (Dominican Republic). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect REASANTO’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

REASANTO is a reinsurance company founded in 1973 in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where it is currently located. The company focuses its product offerings in the fire and allied business lines in the Dominican Republic. Business profile is considered limited given its geographic and business line concentration.

REASANTO’s balance sheet strength assessment of strong is based on a strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization in 2023, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). The company continues to adjust its exposures to probable maximum losses (PMLs) through active management of its reinsurance program, aiming to reduce volatility in its capital base. Mitigating these factors is a conservative investment strategy and an adequate reinsurance panel.

Operating performance is assessed as adequate, driven by consistent net income that is backed by contained expenses and claims targeted to diminish deviations in REASANTO’s budget and improve its underwriting quality. The company’s ERM is considered appropriate with defined policies and procedures to maintain risk tolerance levels. These are well-adhered to and reviewed periodically.

The stable outlooks reflect AM Best expectation that the company's risk-adjusted capitalization will be maintained in the current levels as its business strategy to expand geographically deploys.

Positive rating actions could occur if the company's balance sheet strength improves as a result of a sustained growth in capital base as well as its prudent management supportive of stable risk-adjusted capitalization levels.

Negative rating actions could take place if the company's capital base erodes from weakened operating performance results.

