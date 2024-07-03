Groupe OKWIND: Half-Year Report on the Liquidity Contract with Portzamparc – Groupe BNP Paribas

TORCÉ, France--()--Regulatory News:

Groupe OKWIND (FR0013439627 – ALOKW), which is specialized in the design, manufacture and sale of smart energy generation and management systems dedicated to self-consumption, today reports on its liquidity contract with Portzamparc – Groupe BNP Paribas for the 1st half of 2024.

Pursuant to GROUPE OKWIND’s liquidity contract with PORTZAMPARC – GROUPE BNP PARIBAS, on June 30, 2024, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 7,500 shares GROUPE OKWIND,
  • Cash: 90,899.19 euros

It is reminded that on the half-year statement dated December 31, 2023, the following resources were held under the liquidity contract:

  • 6,774 shares GROUPE OKWIND,
  • Cash: 102,696.46 euros

It is reminded that when the liquidity contract was set up on August 8, 2022, the following resources were made available on the liquidity contract:

  • 200,000.00 euros

Over the course of the first half of 2024, it has been negotiated a total of:

 

Shares

Cash balance

Nb. of transactions

Buy side

19,923

€395,211.79

443

Sell side

19,197

€383,414.52

372

About Groupe OKWIND

Founded in 2009 by Louis Maurice, Chairman and CEO, Groupe OKWIND develops solutions for the production and consumption of green energy in short supply chains. Our comprehensive approach, combining energy generation and management, aims to strengthen energy autonomy and thus accelerate the ecological transition. Thanks to its unique technological ecosystem, Groupe OKWIND enables self-consumption to assert itself as a new avenue for energy. A solution that can be quickly deployed, managed in real time and at a competitive price, without subsidies. Every day, we work to deploy local, low-carbon, fixed-cost energy for professionals and individuals. In 2023, Groupe OKWIND generated consolidated revenue of €82.5 million and today has 220 employees, with more than 3,700 installations throughout France.

For more information: www.okwind.fr

Appendix

H1 2024

BUY-SIDE

 

SELL-SIDE

 

Nb. transactions

Nb. of shares

Cash in euros

 

 

Nb. transactions

Nb. of shares

Cash in euros

TOTAL

443

19,923

395,211.79

 

TOTAL

372

19,197

383,414.52

03/01/2024

2

200

4020

 

02/01/2024

4

380

7640,01

04/01/2024

1

60

1188

 

05/01/2024

3

145

2862,5

05/01/2024

2

90

1770

 

08/01/2024

1

80

1600

08/01/2024

5

370

7275,01

 

09/01/2024

3

300

6060

09/01/2024

1

70

1400

 

10/01/2024

6

360

7488

10/01/2024

2

120

2424

 

11/01/2024

3

150

3191

11/01/2024

3

190

3936

 

12/01/2024

2

200

4190

12/01/2024

3

240

4896

 

15/01/2024

4

320

6656

15/01/2024

3

240

4879,99

 

16/01/2024

2

64

1306,4

16/01/2024

1

10

202

 

17/01/2024

2

160

3240

17/01/2024

2

160

3208

 

18/01/2024

3

210

4258

19/01/2024

6

460

9171,99

 

19/01/2024

3

161

3252,39

22/01/2024

2

72

1416,2

 

22/01/2024

3

150

2975

23/01/2024

1

1

19,85

 

23/01/2024

2

100

2007,5

24/01/2024

2

100

2010

 

24/01/2024

4

200

4085

25/01/2024

5

400

8112

 

25/01/2024

5

250

5265

26/01/2024

16

840

17496,02

 

26/01/2024

2

150

3220,01

29/01/2024

4

280

5530

 

29/01/2024

2

171

3447,1

30/01/2024

6

300

5820

 

30/01/2024

3

190

3784,5

01/02/2024

6

210

4046,99

 

31/01/2024

1

70

1351

02/02/2024

2

100

1905

 

01/02/2024

2

140

2744

07/02/2024

4

164

3257,5

 

02/02/2024

3

136

2612,3

08/02/2024

12

510

9990,49

 

05/02/2024

4

200

3875

09/02/2024

5

175

3391,75

 

06/02/2024

4

300

5882,01

12/02/2024

4

200

3815

 

07/02/2024

3

110

2206

13/02/2024

4

200

3805

 

08/02/2024

2

100

1995

14/02/2024

3

150

2820

 

09/02/2024

5

250

4912,5

16/02/2024

6

260

4855,99

 

13/02/2024

2

72

1375,6

19/02/2024

5

250

4562,5

 

14/02/2024

2

80

1523

20/02/2024

5

250

4502,5

 

15/02/2024

4

151

2859,09

21/02/2024

1

50

885

 

16/02/2024

4

200

3770

23/02/2024

3

200

3797,5

 

19/02/2024

1

60

1101

26/02/2024

2

100

1890

 

20/02/2024

1

11

202,95

27/02/2024

3

192

3748,2

 

21/02/2024

12

707

12868,81

28/02/2024

9

352

6818,2

 

22/02/2024

6

300

5647,5

29/02/2024

2

62

1209

 

23/02/2024

1

70

1344

01/03/2024

3

59

1156,5

 

26/02/2024

6

420

8116,5

04/03/2024

4

218

4349,99

 

27/02/2024

1

27

531,9

05/03/2024

4

200

4015

 

28/02/2024

7

324

6327,01

06/03/2024

4

155

3160,99

 

29/02/2024

2

100

1965

07/03/2024

11

503

10325,28

 

01/03/2024

6

311

6183,71

08/03/2024

2

100

2015

 

04/03/2024

3

190

3831,01

12/03/2024

2

100

1995

 

05/03/2024

5

332

6769,21

13/03/2024

5

220

4377,01

 

06/03/2024

6

420

8686,99

15/03/2024

2

100

2005

 

07/03/2024

1

50

1040

18/03/2024

4

200

3990

 

08/03/2024

4

177

3598,5

19/03/2024

3

150

2995,01

 

11/03/2024

1

50

1010

20/03/2024

2

82

1635

 

12/03/2024

3

104

2085,8

21/03/2024

2

120

2418

 

13/03/2024

3

150

3010,01

25/03/2024

2

100

2005

 

14/03/2024

4

200

4020

26/03/2024

6

372

7508

 

15/03/2024

4

200

4070

27/03/2024

1

50

1005

 

18/03/2024

5

248

5019,2

28/03/2024

5

270

5396

 

19/03/2024

2

110

2222

02/04/2024

4

200

3985

 

20/03/2024

5

250

5050

03/04/2024

1

50

988

 

22/03/2024

2

140

2821

04/04/2024

2

100

1979

 

25/03/2024

2

59

1197,7

05/04/2024

8

423

8113,65

 

26/03/2024

1

50

1020

08/04/2024

4

210

3912,01

 

27/03/2024

2

100

2020

10/04/2024

3

112

2212,44

 

03/04/2024

2

100

1991

11/04/2024

2

61

1195,94

 

08/04/2024

9

480

9070,22

12/04/2024

2

105

2063,5

 

09/04/2024

6

310

6112,8

15/04/2024

8

400

7735

 

10/04/2024

2

110

2184

16/04/2024

1

50

965

 

11/04/2024

2

110

2177,4

17/04/2024

3

101

1964,58

 

12/04/2024

3

180

3560,99

18/04/2024

3

101

1979,6

 

15/04/2024

3

150

2940

19/04/2024

2

100

1945

 

16/04/2024

2

120

2343,6

22/04/2024

2

100

1939

 

17/04/2024

3

101

1984,58

23/04/2024

2

72

1393,44

 

18/04/2024

2

51

1004,6

24/04/2024

12

540

10476

 

19/04/2024

2

65

1272,5

26/04/2024

3

109

2159,48

 

22/04/2024

1

10

194,8

29/04/2024

13

631

12328,79

 

23/04/2024

2

120

2348,4

30/04/2024

3

150

2895

 

24/04/2024

5

250

5015

02/05/2024

2

51

977,26

 

25/04/2024

8

490

9557,21

03/05/2024

4

155

2943,7

 

26/04/2024

2

100

1990

06/05/2024

1

40

756

 

02/05/2024

5

297

5733,17

07/05/2024

4

160

3108,8

 

03/05/2024

3

145

2782,7

08/05/2024

5

201

3873,49

 

06/05/2024

6

290

5601

09/05/2024

3

90

1736,4

 

07/05/2024

3

180

3542,4

13/05/2024

1

40

768,8

 

08/05/2024

1

70

1362,2

14/05/2024

3

61

1165,1

 

09/05/2024

2

11

213,26

15/05/2024

3

61

1173,18

 

10/05/2024

3

179

3472,49

16/05/2024

3

70

1349

 

13/05/2024

1

60

1159,2

17/05/2024

2

60

1153,2

 

14/05/2024

1

1

19,1

21/05/2024

3

90

1753,2

 

15/05/2024

2

51

988,38

22/05/2024

4

150

2898

 

16/05/2024

2

120

2314,8

23/05/2024

2

60

1162,2

 

17/05/2024

5

218

4231,49

24/05/2024

4

140

2702,41

 

20/05/2024

2

140

2765

27/05/2024

1

40

772

 

21/05/2024

1

1

19,78

28/05/2024

1

40

768,8

22/05/2024

2

53

1034,74

29/05/2024

2

80

1548

23/05/2024

1

50

976

03/06/2024

1

40

818

24/05/2024

4

215

4175,3

04/06/2024

2

80

1672

27/05/2024

1

40

780

05/06/2024

4

180

3893

28/05/2024

1

50

971

06/06/2024

9

410

9481

30/05/2024

2

100

1955

07/06/2024

3

100

2291

31/05/2024

7

210

4224,59

10/06/2024

8

240

5460

03/06/2024

5

150

3117

11/06/2024

8

280

6444

04/06/2024

6

210

4495,49

12/06/2024

3

90

2004

05/06/2024

9

360

7999,99

13/06/2024

15

650

13715,52

07/06/2024

7

330

7657,49

14/06/2024

12

520

10174,01

10/06/2024

5

250

5890

17/06/2024

2

32

589,24

12/06/2024

8

350

7964,01

18/06/2024

1

30

579,6

13/06/2024

2

80

1796

19/06/2024

4

120

2334

 

14/06/2024

2

120

2439

20/06/2024

2

60

1167

 

17/06/2024

8

360

6818,18

21/06/2024

6

180

3463,79

 

18/06/2024

2

60

1167,2

24/06/2024

6

190

3553

 

19/06/2024

2

80

1572

25/06/2024

5

230

4320,6

 

20/06/2024

2

76

1492,2

26/06/2024

5

140

2602,19

 

21/06/2024

4

132

2563,92

27/06/2024

7

210

3846

 

24/06/2024

2

90

1697

28/06/2024

9

310

5536,41

 

26/06/2024

4

151

2853,02

 

 

 

 

 

27/06/2024

1

150

2790

 

 

 

 

 

28/06/2024

5

310

5639,61

 

Contacts

Groupe OKWIND
Investor Relations
investors@okwind.fr

NewCap
Thomas Grojean/Aurélie Manavarere
Investor Relations
okwind@newcap.eu
T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap
Nicolas Merigeau
Media Relations
okwind@newcap.eu
T.: +331 44 71 94 98

