El Paso City Council Approves Significant Public-Private Partnership with Venu to Develop $80,000,000, Ultra-Lux Outdoor Music Venue in El Paso, TX

EL PASO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu, formerly Notes Live, Inc. dba Venu Holding Corporation (“Venu”), the rapidly growing music venue and hospitality company based in Colorado Springs, received final approval from the El Paso City Council to begin construction on its over $80 million, 12,500-capacity outdoor music venue, Sunset Amphitheater. With construction set to begin this fall, the development will put El Paso on the map as a prime touring destination for the biggest national and international acts coming through the Southern US and Northern Mexico.

Sunset Amphitheater will be developed through a public-private partnership between the City of El Paso and Venu. The City Council approved a $30.6 million performance-based economic incentive package to include:

The conveyance of approximately 17-acres of City-owned land for development purposes

Tax rebates provided via Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone #11

$8 million, 8-year development note from the Texas Economic Development (TED) Fund

Shared parking for exclusive use on event days

Set to open for the 2026 touring season, Sunset Amphitheater will be a pivotal project for the local El Paso community and music scene, supporting over 2,000 direct and indirect jobs and projected to generate over $5.4 billion in economic impact for El Paso.

The Sunset Amphitheater site will anchor the mixed-use Cohen Entertainment District in Northeast El Paso, adjacent to the Franklin Mountains. Views of the sun setting over the mountains and the recently established Castner Range National Monument, paired with elevated hospitality, top-tier audiovisual capabilities, premium food and drink offerings, and unbeatable ambiance, will make the Sunset Amphitheater the most iconic outdoor music destination in the market. Drawing inspiration from the highly anticipated Ford Amphitheater opening this August in Colorado Springs, the Sunset Amphitheater in El Paso is designed to impress. Spanning approximately 17 acres of prime land, this ultra-lux venue will feature luxury fire pit suites, meticulously arranged seating options including both mid and lower bowl sections, and a lushly landscaped hydro-chill grass berm for ultimate comfort.

On the edge of the Sunset Amphitheater, a custom-built Owner’s Club will offer an exclusive view of the stage and a premium entertainment experience.

“This public-private partnership with Venu is a game-changer for our community. It is focused on private investment and will have a total impact of more than $5 billion for our community,” said Mayor Oscar Leeser. “It will spur additional investment around it, stimulate substantial economic growth, and provide a vibrant new state-of-the-art entertainment venue for our residents. I am thrilled that this partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our region and that we are partnering with a premier company that is one of the fastest-growing in the entertainment and hospitality industry because that is what our community deserves.”

Chairman and CEO of Venu, JW Roth said, “El Paso is a city with a vibrant community and visionary leadership. With the city’s approval of our development plans, we’re excited to bring this world-class music venue to El Paso. The Sunset at El Paso represents a true collaboration between the public and private sectors, and we’re honored to support the city’s forward-thinking leadership, beginning with Mayor Leeser.”

In the last 12 months, Venu opened a new venue in Gainesville, GA, and announced new music and entertainment complexes in the growing markets of Broken Arrow, OK, Oklahoma City, OK, and McKinney, TX. After breaking ground in July 2023, the state-of-the-art, open-air Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, CO is set for a grand opening on August 9th, 2024. Kicking things off in style will be none other than three-time GRAMMY winner Ryan Tedder and his GRAMMY-nominated band, OneRepublic.

As the Sunset Amphitheater in El Paso finalizes planning and groundbreaking, it joins the prestigious ranks of Notes Live venues recognized on Billboard’s “New and Renovated Venues List.” JW Roth’s acclaim as a “VenuesNow All-Star” further enhances the anticipation surrounding the launch, and the stage is set for the amphitheater to become a cornerstone of El Paso’s cultural landscape, contributing to the company's ambitious expansion plans across a dozen markets by 2028.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Notes Live, Inc. dba Venu Holding Corporation (“Venu”), founded by Colorado Springs-based entrepreneur JW Roth, is a live music venue developer focused on building luxury venues that are experience and ambiance centric. It currently boasts entertainment campuses in both Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia that combine a Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern restaurant, an indoor mid-size concert venue, and Notes Eatery (Colorado Springs only). Venu is currently in the development of new locations in Oklahoma and Texas with seating capacities of between 12,500 and 20,000. The company’s crown jewel: Ford Amphitheater, an 8,000-person open-air amphitheater in Colorado Springs, is set to open for the 2024 touring season on August 9th with a sold-out, three-night run from OneRepublic. Visit venu.live for more information.

For more information, please reach out to Chloe Hoeft at choeft@venu.live or 719-895-5470.