Elior Group: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract

Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2024:
- 142 760 shares
- €57 481.62
As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 91 782 shares
- €329 518.25
From January 1, 2024 to June 30 2024, the following transactions were executed:
- 2 862 purchase transactions
- 2 558 sale transactions
During that period, the volumes traded were:
- 1 584 851 shares and €4 473 703.07 on purchase
- 1 478 580 shares and €4 126 908.6 on sale
This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)
