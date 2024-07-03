KBRA Releases Monthly CMBS Trend Watch

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA releases the June 2024 issue of CMBS Trend Watch.

A total of 12 deals comprising $7.7 billion of CMBS issuance priced in June, representing a year-over-year (YoY) increase of 119%. Year-to-date (YTD), CMBS issuance has reached $43.7 billion, which is already 11.2% higher than full-year (FY) 2023 levels ($39.3 billion). Based on current visibility, July could show a marked increase in deal flow as up to 16 could launch in the month, including up to eight single-asset single borrower (SASB), four conduits, two commercial real estate collateralized loan obligation (CRE CLO), and two Freddie Mac (Agency) deals.

In June, KBRA published pre-sales for five deals ($4.4 billion) including four conduits ($3.8 billion) and one single borrower (SB) ($608.4 million). June’s surveillance activity included rating reviews of 445 securities issued in connection with 42 transactions. Of the 445 ratings, 358 were affirmed, 74 were downgraded, and 13 were upgraded. The activity was effectuated across 42 transactions including 22 conduits, 10 SBs, six Agencies, three CRE CLOs, and one re-remic (RR) deal.

This month’s edition also highlights recent KBRA research publications that cover various topical issues.

