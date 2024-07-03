Hayden AI Wins Barcelona Innova Lab Mobility Competition to Pilot Technology in Barcelona

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hayden AI, a leader in artificial intelligence and geospatial analytics, has won €100,000 from the Barcelona Innova Lab Mobility competition to deploy Hayden AI’s mobile perception technology on public transport buses in Barcelona for a six-month pilot. This competitive award program is hosted by the Barcelona City Council, the Barcelona Institute of Technology for the Habitat, Fira de Barcelona, and Tomorrow.Mobility.

This award marks Hayden AI’s largest international deployment. Hayden AI’s industry-leading mobile perception platform detects parking and moving violations in bus stops and bus lanes that slow down and obstruct public transport, and is used by major transport authorities in North America to improve the efficiency, safety, sustainability, and accessibility of their bus networks.

“Winning this competition to bring our mobile perception platform to Barcelona — a city known across the globe for leading urban mobility and sustainability forward — is incredibly exciting for us,” said Chris Carson, CEO and founder of Hayden AI. “Transport authorities partner with Hayden AI because our technology helps them deliver safer, more reliable, accessible bus service, and encourages more people to ride public transport in the process. We’re honored to work with Barcelona on testing our technology in this incredible city.”

Hayden AI is the United States market leader in mobile automated bus lane enforcement and bus stop enforcement, with hundreds of bus-mounted, AI-powered camera systems installed on transit buses across the country. This technology is proven to reduce vehicle collisions, improve bus on-time performance, and help ensure that bus stops are accessible to people with disabilities.

In addition to Barcelona, Hayden AI is launching an automated bus stop enforcement pilot in Braga (Portugal) funded by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT)’s Transatlantic AI award.

As a Barcelona Innova Lab Mobility winner, Hayden AI will exhibit its technology at the Tomorrow.Mobility World Congress in Barcelona from 5 - 7 November.

About Hayden AI: At Hayden AI, we’re revolutionizing how cities solve problems and plan for the future. Our market-leading computer vision and geospatial data collection platform provides comprehensive smart city intelligence, giving cities actionable insights and situational awareness on transportation efficiency, road safety, and public services. With our advanced AI algorithms and data analytics capabilities, cities across the globe use Hayden AI’s platform to transform how they manage infrastructure assets. Learn more at www.hayden.ai