Maurel et Prom: Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ETABLISSEMENTS MAUREL ET PROM (Paris:MAU) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
- 67,664 shares
- € 979,142.60
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,497
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,478
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 660,501 shares for € 3,822,170.71
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 664,352 shares for € 3,892,353.60
As a reminder :
- the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
- 71,515 shares
- € 890,644.93
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,027
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,250
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,009,189 shares for € 5,108,909.50
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,061,110 shares for € 5,302,013.70
- the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 117,899 shares
- € 671,391.40
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|
|
Achats
|
|
Ventes
|
|
Nombre de
|
Nombre de
|
Capitaux en EUR
|
|
Nombre de
|
Nombre de
|
Capitaux en EUR
|
Total
|
1 497
|
660 501
|
3 822 170,71
|
|
1 478
|
664 352
|
3 892 353,60
|
02/01/2024
|
67
|
35 000
|
201 250,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
03/01/2024
|
28
|
16 000
|
87 200,00
|
|
25
|
16 000
|
88 160,00
|
04/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
16
|
18 027
|
103 655,25
|
05/01/2024
|
17
|
11 000
|
61 600,00
|
|
2
|
1 000
|
5 610,00
|
08/01/2024
|
36
|
15 813
|
85 548,33
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
09/01/2024
|
6
|
4 000
|
21 080,00
|
|
2
|
1 000
|
5 300,00
|
10/01/2024
|
15
|
4 000
|
20 800,00
|
|
1
|
1 000
|
5 260,00
|
11/01/2024
|
5
|
4 000
|
20 600,00
|
|
8
|
4 000
|
20 920,00
|
12/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
12
|
4 000
|
20 920,00
|
15/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
23
|
5 377
|
28 444,33
|
16/01/2024
|
3
|
2 000
|
10 540,00
|
|
27
|
12 295
|
66 638,90
|
17/01/2024
|
14
|
7 000
|
36 960,00
|
|
11
|
5 000
|
26 700,00
|
18/01/2024
|
6
|
4 000
|
21 160,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19/01/2024
|
2
|
2 000
|
10 660,00
|
|
16
|
6 000
|
32 280,00
|
22/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
6
|
2 201
|
11 907,41
|
23/01/2024
|
3
|
1 000
|
5 380,00
|
|
4
|
2 799
|
15 282,54
|
24/01/2024
|
11
|
6 248
|
33 614,24
|
|
28
|
7 152
|
38 763,84
|
25/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
32
|
23 848
|
134 979,68
|
26/01/2024
|
11
|
4 000
|
21 880,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
29/01/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
16
|
10 000
|
57 100,00
|
30/01/2024
|
6
|
5 000
|
27 900,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
31/01/2024
|
11
|
5 000
|
27 800,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
01/02/2024
|
23
|
9 000
|
48 870,00
|
|
2
|
1 000
|
5 480,00
|
02/02/2024
|
17
|
7 752
|
41 163,12
|
|
3
|
2 000
|
10 620,00
|
05/02/2024
|
23
|
7 000
|
36 330,00
|
|
8
|
7 000
|
36 890,00
|
07/02/2024
|
16
|
7 000
|
36 400,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
08/02/2024
|
6
|
4 000
|
20 520,00
|
|
13
|
3 000
|
15 600,00
|
09/02/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
21
|
6 000
|
31 740,00
|
12/02/2024
|
8
|
5 000
|
26 450,00
|
|
43
|
15 000
|
80 400,00
|
13/02/2024
|
14
|
8 000
|
43 040,00
|
|
17
|
6 009
|
32 448,60
|
14/02/2024
|
11
|
3 142
|
16 809,70
|
|
4
|
2 000
|
10 780,00
|
15/02/2024
|
1
|
999
|
5 334,66
|
|
17
|
8 991
|
49 090,86
|
16/02/2024
|
60
|
32 859
|
172 181,16
|
|
8
|
5 000
|
27 800,00
|
19/02/2024
|
36
|
16 000
|
79 520,00
|
|
22
|
12 000
|
60 240,00
|
20/02/2024
|
19
|
4 443
|
21 992,85
|
|
6
|
4 000
|
20 080,00
|
21/02/2024
|
7
|
2 557
|
12 478,16
|
|
18
|
6 000
|
29 940,00
|
22/02/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
10
|
5 000
|
25 300,00
|
23/02/2024
|
7
|
3 141
|
15 579,36
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26/02/2024
|
2
|
1 000
|
4 960,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
27/02/2024
|
4
|
2 475
|
12 424,50
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28/02/2024
|
18
|
5 525
|
27 680,25
|
|
6
|
3 000
|
15 120,00
|
29/02/2024
|
19
|
7 859
|
38 902,05
|
|
4
|
3 000
|
15 000,00
|
01/03/2024
|
32
|
16 000
|
77 440,00
|
|
36
|
20 000
|
99 600,00
|
04/03/2024
|
33
|
17 262
|
86 482,62
|
|
19
|
9 000
|
45 540,00
|
05/03/2024
|
11
|
8 738
|
42 554,06
|
|
9
|
5 100
|
25 041,00
|
06/03/2024
|
1
|
8
|
39,20
|
|
24
|
7 900
|
39 421,00
|
07/03/2024
|
13
|
5 000
|
24 850,00
|
|
32
|
16 647
|
85 898,52
|
08/03/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
14
|
5 429
|
28 882,28
|
11/03/2024
|
10
|
5 034
|
26 227,14
|
|
1
|
924
|
4 878,72
|
12/03/2024
|
3
|
2 000
|
10 340,00
|
|
16
|
7 000
|
36 890,00
|
13/03/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
16
|
5 642
|
30 128,28
|
14/03/2024
|
1
|
1 000
|
5 420,00
|
|
12
|
5 000
|
27 100,00
|
15/03/2024
|
4
|
2 000
|
10 820,00
|
|
9
|
4 000
|
22 040,00
|
18/03/2024
|
5
|
2 000
|
10 780,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
19/03/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
20
|
5 475
|
30 276,75
|
20/03/2024
|
16
|
6 000
|
33 000,00
|
|
4
|
2 000
|
11 100,00
|
21/03/2024
|
2
|
1 000
|
5 500,00
|
|
12
|
5 025
|
27 989,25
|
22/03/2024
|
12
|
3 000
|
16 410,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
25/03/2024
|
4
|
1 000
|
5 420,00
|
|
10
|
4 000
|
22 040,00
|
26/03/2024
|
3
|
1 000
|
5 500,00
|
|
10
|
4 000
|
22 280,00
|
27/03/2024
|
20
|
3 005
|
16 587,60
|
|
8
|
3 263
|
18 142,28
|
28/03/2024
|
6
|
4 000
|
22 120,00
|
|
13
|
4 737
|
26 527,20
|
02/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
18
|
10 000
|
57 100,00
|
03/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
15
|
5 000
|
29 150,00
|
04/04/2024
|
4
|
2 000
|
11 620,00
|
|
5
|
619
|
3 639,72
|
05/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
37
|
15 537
|
92 600,52
|
08/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
16
|
5 844
|
35 940,60
|
09/04/2024
|
19
|
9 000
|
54 090,00
|
|
8
|
5 000
|
30 300,00
|
10/04/2024
|
4
|
1 552
|
9 358,56
|
|
10
|
4 000
|
24 360,00
|
11/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
42
|
15 000
|
93 450,00
|
12/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
25
|
11 711
|
75 535,95
|
15/04/2024
|
11
|
5 294
|
33 881,60
|
|
5
|
3 000
|
19 860,00
|
16/04/2024
|
26
|
14 706
|
92 500,74
|
|
2
|
1 000
|
6 480,00
|
17/04/2024
|
9
|
5 075
|
31 465,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
18/04/2024
|
18
|
7 925
|
48 580,25
|
|
8
|
7 000
|
44 030,00
|
19/04/2024
|
16
|
7 448
|
45 060,40
|
|
8
|
3 000
|
18 450,00
|
22/04/2024
|
14
|
7 000
|
42 280,00
|
|
2
|
1 000
|
6 120,00
|
24/04/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
23
|
10 000
|
63 000,00
|
25/04/2024
|
19
|
7 470
|
45 940,50
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26/04/2024
|
1
|
1 000
|
6 100,00
|
|
11
|
4 000
|
24 760,00
|
29/04/2024
|
14
|
5 000
|
30 400,00
|
|
6
|
3 000
|
18 450,00
|
30/04/2024
|
30
|
13 000
|
78 260,00
|
|
4
|
1 000
|
6 140,00
|
02/05/2024
|
36
|
11 000
|
64 680,00
|
|
4
|
2 736
|
16 169,76
|
03/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
37
|
12 264
|
73 706,64
|
06/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
56
|
29 000
|
185 020,00
|
07/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
11
|
3 400
|
22 168,00
|
08/05/2024
|
12
|
8 000
|
51 360,00
|
|
2
|
1 000
|
6 440,00
|
09/05/2024
|
8
|
5 000
|
31 850,00
|
|
1
|
500
|
3 200,00
|
10/05/2024
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
16
|
7 500
|
48 675,00
|
13/05/2024
|
6
|
4 000
|
25 800,00
|
|
7
|
2 000
|
13 000,00
|
14/05/2024
|
1
|
1 000
|
6 460,00
|
|
5
|
3 000
|
19 560,00
|
15/05/2024
|
24
|
9 000
|
58 140,00
|
|
14
|
7 000
|
45 500,00
|
16/05/2024
|
14
|
9 000
|
57 420,00
|
|
24
|
8 000
|
51 520,00
|
17/05/2024
|
2
|
2 000
|
13 160,00
|
|
39
|
17 600
|
116 512,00
|
20/05/2024
|
11
|
8 112
|
54 025,92
|
|
20
|
5 000
|
33 600,00
|
21/05/2024
|
66
|
18 488
|
123 130,08
|
|
15
|
6 202
|
41 677,44
|
22/05/2024
|
56
|
15 000
|
97 950,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
23/05/2024
|
1
|
1 000
|
6 500,00
|
|
20
|
9 000
|
59 130,00
|
24/05/2024
|
12
|
5 000
|
33 000,00
|
|
6
|
3 000
|
19 860,00
|
27/05/2024
|
3
|
1 000
|
6 580,00
|
|
37
|
13 798
|
92 584,58
|
28/05/2024
|
19
|
8 000
|
53 520,00
|
|
1
|
1 000
|
6 720,00
|
29/05/2024
|
8
|
3 000
|
19 860,00
|
|
24
|
9 000
|
61 020,00
|
30/05/2024
|
17
|
8 000
|
52 480,00
|
|
1
|
1 000
|
6 600,00
|
31/05/2024
|
13
|
3 000
|
19 710,00
|
|
11
|
5 000
|
33 150,00
|
03/06/2024
|
5
|
2 000
|
13 240,00
|
|
19
|
9 000
|
60 840,00
|
04/06/2024
|
54
|
23 000
|
146 280,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
05/06/2024
|
4
|
2 000
|
12 460,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
06/06/2024
|
1
|
1 000
|
6 260,00
|
|
5
|
3 000
|
18 960,00
|
07/06/2024
|
7
|
4 000
|
25 160,00
|
|
3
|
5 000
|
31 800,00
|
10/06/2024
|
17
|
7 000
|
43 610,00
|
|
12
|
7 000
|
44 030,00
|
11/06/2024
|
6
|
1 816
|
11 458,96
|
|
23
|
12 000
|
76 920,00
|
12/06/2024
|
2
|
2 000
|
12 620,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13/06/2024
|
24
|
11 810
|
74 403,00
|
|
9
|
3 000
|
19 320,00
|
14/06/2024
|
19
|
11 000
|
67 650,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
17/06/2024
|
33
|
7 000
|
42 700,00
|
|
14
|
9 000
|
55 800,00
|
18/06/2024
|
8
|
4 000
|
24 920,00
|
|
15
|
7 000
|
44 310,00
|
19/06/2024
|
19
|
6 000
|
37 620,00
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
20/06/2024
|
2
|
1 000
|
6 240,00
|
|
12
|
6 000
|
37 980,00
|
21/06/2024
|
31
|
16 000
|
99 040,00
|
|
1
|
1 000
|
6 340,00
|
24/06/2024
|
1
|
1 000
|
6 120,00
|
|
2
|
1 000
|
6 180,00
|
25/06/2024
|
9
|
3 000
|
18 420,00
|
|
14
|
5 000
|
31 200,00
|
26/06/2024
|
18
|
7 000
|
42 420,00
|
|
3
|
1 810
|
11 167,70
|
27/06/2024
|
17
|
5 945
|
36 026,70
|
|
11
|
2 990
|
18 239,00
|
28/06/2024
|
16
|
4 000
|
24 280,00
|
|
25
|
6 000
|
36 780,00
