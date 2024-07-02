Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital Completes First Brain Tumor Treatments with the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Platform

GOYANG-SI, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in surgical robotics, proudly announces the completion of first patient treatments at Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital using the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. This marks the second installation of the ZAP-X system in Korea, signifying a substantial advancement in providing cutting-edge medical care to patients in the Asia-Pacific region.

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) provides a non-invasive and painless treatment option for treating many primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as other conditions of the head and neck. With outcomes equivalent or superior to traditional open surgeries, SRS typically involves only one to five brief outpatient visits, allowing patients to often resume normal activities on the same day.

Historically, the hospital’s radiosurgery patients were treated in the Radiation Oncology department using multi-purpose radiation delivery systems typically employed for breast, lung, and prostate cancers. However, with the addition of the ZAP-X platform, the Neurosurgery department at Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital will now independently lead cranial SRS treatments. The ZAP-X system is exclusively optimized for cranial, head, and neck applications, helping to ensure the highest precision and minimize potential radiation exposure to healthy critical anatomy.

Located 60 minutes from Seoul's Incheon International Airport, Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital is a renowned medical institution founded by Dongguk University. With 33 departments, 47 specialized clinics, and 11 specialized centers, the hospital is committed to delivering exceptional patient care through the latest innovations and advanced technology.

The ZAP-X system's ground-breaking design utilizes gyroscopic mobility to precisely focus high-dose radiation on targeted tumors from thousands of potential angles, maximizing the preservation of healthy brain tissue and patient cognitive function. Further, its vault-free and cobalt-free features eliminate the requirement for expensive shielded radiation treatment rooms and the management of radioactive isotopes.

Dr. Seung-yeob Yang, Professor of Neurosurgery at Dongguk University Ilsan Hospital expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The ZAP-X system represents a meaningful advancement in our ability to treat primary and metastatic brain tumors, as well as functional disorders such as trigeminal neuralgia. Its precision and non-invasive nature allow us to provide our patients with the best possible care while minimizing side effects and patient downtime."

“Together with superior technical capabilities, the ZAP-X platform offered significant advantages over traditional radiation delivery systems. Also, ZAP-X eliminated the need to construct a shielded radiation bunker and allowed for easy installation in our existing outpatient Neurosurgery department,” added Dr. Yang.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler. In addition to being CEO of ZAP, Dr. Adler is Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife® system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.