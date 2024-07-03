Millwall Announce MyGuava as New Front-Of-Shirt Partner

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Millwall Football Club is delighted to announce that MyGuava has become The Lions' brand-new front-of-shirt partner on a long-term deal.

This new, exciting partnership, which is the club’s first new front-of-shirt partnership since 2019, will now see the Guavapay-owned ‘MyGuava brand’ feature on the front of the Senior Men’s and Academy playing kits across 2024/25 and beyond.

MyGuava is the ultimate payments platform app by Guavapay, a global fintech company, which offers users a unified way to spend and manage their money. The MyGuava App is designed to cater to the demand for a payments solution that does it all: from local and global payments, simplified card transactions, cashback on card purchases and splitting the bill with friends, through to more advanced features, such as spend tracking and management of finances.

The new long-term deal will also include limited-edition Millwall-designed MyGuava Cards. Launching later in the season to users exclusively through the MyGuava App, Millwall supporters will have the chance to get their hands on one of these limited-edition cards and win exciting prizes as rewards for daily spending with the card.

Luke Wilson, Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome MyGuava as our new official front-of-shirt and Payment Partner. With international interest in both Millwall Football Club and MyGuava growing rapidly, this is a fantastic time for our partnership to begin. Guavapay are technological innovators in the financial payment industry, so we’re looking forward to working closely with them on a variety of ways to enhance the fan experience across the duration of our partnership.

Their long-term commitment to the club at this point in time also represents a fantastic indication of their faith in the direction the club is heading and the exciting possibilities our partnership can offer. Launching a bespoke, Millwall designed, MyGuava card also shows their dedication to ensuring our passionate fanbase is at the forefront of their commitment to the club, and able to take advantage of the benefits of this partnership. We’re looking forward to working with Grant and the rest of the team over the coming years.”

Grant Wyatt, Head of Partnerships at MyGuava, said: “We are thrilled to introduce MyGuava as Millwall Football Club's shirt sponsor and official payment partner. This exciting partnership underlines our unwavering commitment to innovation and community engagement. Seeing the MyGuava logo on the team's shirts is a moment of pride for us. We look forward to delivering cutting-edge payment solutions to Millwall Football Club and their passionate fans.”

MyGuava application is owned and operated by Guavapay Limited, a company registered in England with company number 10601900 and its registered address at Salisbury House, 29 Finsbury Circus, London, EC2M 5QQ, United Kingdom. Guavapay Limited is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom as a Small Electronic Money Institution with reference number 900888. Guavapay Limited’s ICO registration number is ZA274504.