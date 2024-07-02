Generational Group Advises Icing on the Cake in its Sale to Private Investor

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Group, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisory firm for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Icing on the Cake, Inc. to a Private Investor. The acquisition closed April 19, 2024.

Located in Los Gatos, California, Icing on the Cake (IOTC), is an ultra-premium, made-from-scratch retail dessert bakery, including sale of gifts, greeting cards and seasonal merchandise. With nearly 40 years in the market, IOTC holds a dominant market share, and is a beloved and iconic local institution and a regional destination thanks to its considerable brand equity and appeal of its carefully curated social media presence.

Generational Group Executive Managing Director, M&A – Western Region, Lori Galloway, and her team led by Senior Vice President, M&A, Amy Wall closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director, Tom Braun established the initial relationship with Icing on the Cake.

“Icing on the Cake is a beloved business in Los Gatos, built by Lynn over three decades. The community is thrilled that the business will continue on,” said Wall.

