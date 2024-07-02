ATSG Announces Signed Lease Agreements for Two 767-300 Freighter Aircraft to My Freighter

WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) announced today that its subsidiary Airborne Global Leasing has signed leased agreements for two additional Boeing 767-300 converted freighter aircraft to My Freighter Cargo Airlines of Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The addition of these two aircraft will expand the airline's ATSG-leased fleet to five 767-300 freighters.

“ ATSG continues to expand its international leasing network,” said Mike Berger, chief executive officer of ATSG. “ This commitment for additional capacity increases the global reach of our fleet, serving emerging e-commerce markets. Tashkent, Uzbekistan is a great location to meet the growing need for geographical capacity. This is another example of how ATSG partners with great companies like My Freighter to facilitate trade across the globe.”

My Freighter provides cargo air charter services in Uzbekistan and the Central Asian region focusing on delivering seamless and efficient logistics solutions that link major trade hubs, thereby contributing to economic growth throughout that region.

" Our partnership with ATSG marks a significant milestone for My Freighter,” said Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, founder and chief executive officer of My Freighter. “ This collaboration not only strengthens our service portfolio but also enhances our ability to serve a growing, world-class customer base. By connecting key trade hubs along the modern Silk Road, we are facilitating efficient and reliable transportation of goods, thereby fostering economic growth in the region. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to a fruitful and long-term relationship with ATSG.”

“Our Lease+Plus strategy,” added Berger, “ delivers value to our customers by providing comprehensive leasing solutions that include maintenance, crew, insurance, and more. This approach ensures that our partners can focus on their core operations while we handle the complexities of aircraft management. We look forward to continuing our successful relationship with My Freighter and supporting their growth in the region.”

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters. ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.

About My Freighter

My Freighter provides comprehensive cargo air charter services worldwide. As a leading cargo airline in Central Asia, My Freighter is dedicated to building a modern Silk Road through their extensive flight network. My Freighter focuses on delivering seamless and efficient logistics solutions that link major trade hubs, thereby contributing to economic growth throughout the region. By enhancing connectivity and streamlining supply chains, My Freighter is playing a pivotal role in the economic development of Central Asia, making them a trusted partner for businesses looking to expand their reach. For further details, please visit https://myfreighter.uz/