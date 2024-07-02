Inaugural “7 Brew Day” to Launch in Arkansas Furthering its Commitment to Acts of Kindness, Company Inks Official Partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--7 Brew, the drive-thru beverage concept revolutionizing the industry with its speed of service and premium quality drinks, is showing no signs of slowing down as it closes out the first half of 2024. Starting this year, the brand’s founding state of Arkansas will recognize July 7 as Official “7 Brew Day”, dedicated to beverage lovers nationwide. Drawing on one of its guiding principles of cultivating kindness, 7 Brew is commemorating the day by inking an official partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®, a nonprofit organization that raises funds for member children's hospitals.

“7 Brew Day is more than just a fun way to interact with our customers,” said CeCe LaBorde, President of Corporate Stands at 7 Brew. “We’re using the day to celebrate our success, recognize the unwavering support of our customers and our franchise partners, and reignite the focus we place on our brand values. Being a pillar within the communities we serve is something we’re committed to, and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® is a special partner that we feel honored to continue working with in this new capacity.”

Cultivating Kindness on Official 7 Brew Day

As Arkansas deems July 7 to be Official 7 Brew Day, the brand is also encouraging its franchise partners across the nation to make this declaration in their respective markets as well. To help ring in the new holiday and ignite happiness across the communities it serves, 7 Brew customers may enjoy a ‘buy one get one’ hour from 7pm – 8pm at all stands. True to its brand value of cultivating kindness, 7 Brew will also be making a $25,000 donation to Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital and delivering 400 complimentary beverages to children, families, and nurses on Monday, July 8. To date, the Company has donated $111,194 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®.

Serving Up Big Growth

7 Brew is kicking off the second half of 2024 with an ever-growing footprint of 239 stands across 27 states. Since the beginning of the year, the brand has increased its locations by more than 50 stands, and plans to keep the momentum going as it enters new states and makes the 7 Brew experience accessible to even more customers across the country.

7 Brew stands feature canopied double-lane drive-thrus for customers to order drinks that offer speedy and friendly service. Guests can select personalized drinks from a broad range of the brand’s 20,000 customizable beverage combinations, including infused 7 Energy drinks and sparkling water, coffee, smoothies, teas and more.

About 7 Brew

7 Brew is a rapidly growing beverage concept that is revolutionizing how customers experience drive-thru service by igniting positivity into their any-time energy boost. 7 Brew serves espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy, sodas, and more, all with an extra boost of kindness from its Brew Crew. The dream of 7 Brew came alive with the first “stand” in Rogers, AR, and its seven original coffees. Now, 7 Brew boasts more than 230 stands across the country, with plenty of room to grow. In recent years, the brand has been recognized as “Breakout Brand of the Year” by QSR Magazine, and ranked as the fastest-growing chain in the U.S. by Datassential. For more information, visit www.7brew.com and follow 7 Brew on Instagram (@7brewcoffee), TikTok (@7brewcoffee), Facebook (facebook.com/7brewcoffee) and Twitter (@7BrewCoffee).

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals®

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids’ Health, Change the Future. We’ve raised over $9 billion for 170 children’s hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we’re not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what’s needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® and your local member children’s hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.