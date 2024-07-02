O&G/Tutor Perini Joint Venture Awarded Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Company, in a joint venture with O&G Industries, Inc. (“O&G”), has been awarded a contract by Amtrak for the Connecticut River Bridge Replacement Project. The project will involve building a two-track, electrified and resilient bascule (movable) bridge structure equipped with new track, signal, catenary, power, communication, controls and security features along the Northeast Corridor. The project aims not only to address the bridge's current structural deficiencies, but also to modernize it, enhancing vertical clearance and increasing speed capabilities.

Amtrak’s approximately $1.3 billion project is primarily funded by the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (IIJA), through a $826.6 million federal grant awarded by Federal Railroad Administration. The remaining portion will be funded by Amtrak and the state of Connecticut. Work is expected to begin in late summer/early fall 2024 with substantial completion anticipated in 2031. Tutor Perini is a 30% partner in the joint venture, and its proportionate share of the contract value will be added to the Company’s backlog in the second quarter of 2024.

