Nylabone Sponsors Reunification of Retired Military Dog with Former Handler

Nylabone, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio, partnered with American Humane to sponsor the reunification of a retired U.S. Air Force explosive detection dog with his former handler, a Senior Airman in the U.S. Air Force. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEPTUNE CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nylabone, an iconic brand in the Central Garden & Pet portfolio (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA), partnered with American Humane to sponsor the reunification of a retired U.S. Air Force explosive detection dog with his former handler, a Senior Airman in the U.S. Air Force.

The nine-year-old German Shepherd, Maci, reconnected with Senior Airman Hadiya in late May. This sponsorship helped pay for Maci’s transportation to Oklahoma—where the pair began their new chapter together—as well as veterinarian services and subsequent care.

This reunification is the latest initiative between Nylabone and American Humane, which began partnering in 2018. In addition to supporting happy reunions between retired military dogs and their handlers, Nylabone’s ongoing monetary and chew toy donations have also supported shelter dogs and the life-changing dogs training as service animals in American Humane’s Pups4Patriots™ program.

"We're grateful for the unwavering dedication of military working dogs like Maci, who deserve to return from their service to a loving forever home,” said Glen S. Axelrod, President and CEO of Nylabone Products. “It’s an honor to help reunite these two heroes as they enjoy this next phase of life together.”

Maci’s journey home was facilitated by American Humane, a national non-profit organization dedicated to animal welfare. American Humane’s reunification initiative streamlines the adoption process for retired military canines, ensuring a smooth transition back to civilian life. This includes handling all paperwork, funding the dog’s transportation and appointing a dedicated American Humane escort, and providing lifetime veterinary care.

“We are so grateful to Nylabone for helping us reunite Maci and Senior Airman Hadiya,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “It is always an honor to help bring together military heroes on both ends of the leash, and after serving our country, they deserve our sincere appreciation and support.”

Nylabone supports hundreds of additional local and national charities through the Nylabone Cares program. Committed to helping dogs find and stay in their forever homes, the program educates pet parents on why dogs chew and donates high-quality chew toys that promote healthy chewing habits. Nylabone’s contribution supports Central Garden & Pet’s Impact strategy, which is dedicated to making positive changes through philanthropic work, focusing on community health, employee well-being, and sustainability.

Learn more about the Nylabone Cares mission at https://nylabone.com/about-us/nylabone-cares.

About Nylabone

Nylabone, a leader in healthy chewing since 1955, crafts high-quality chew toys, tasty chew treats, exciting play toys, and innovative dental solutions. A family-founded company, Nylabone has a history of helping pet parents take the best possible care of their dogs. They are committed to developing world-class solutions for destructive chewing, separation anxiety, dental health, and more, helping dogs live fuller, happier lives. Recommended by veterinarians, Nylabone® products encourage a positive relationship between humans and their furry best friends. To put it simply, Nylabone Chews Best™! Nylabone® Products is a proud Pet Sustainability Accredited Business. Visit www.Nylabone.com to learn more. Nylabone is a brand owned by TFH Publications, Inc. TFH Publications, Inc. is a subsidiary of California-based Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) and has been a leader in responsible animal care for over 60 years.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) understands that home is central to life and has proudly nurtured happy and healthy homes for over 40 years. With fiscal 2023 net sales of $3.3 billion, Central is on a mission to lead the future of the Pet and Garden industries. The Company’s innovative and trusted products are dedicated to helping lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a leading portfolio of more than 65 high-quality brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Cadet®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Four Paws®, Kaytee®, K&H, Nylabone® and Pennington®, strong manufacturing and distribution capabilities, and a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture. Central Garden & Pet is based in Walnut Creek, California, with 6,700 employees across North America and Europe. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

All trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About American Humane:

American Humane is the United States’ first national humane organization and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. Founded in 1877, American Humane has been First to Serve™ the cause of animals and for over 145 years has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. For more information or to support our lifesaving work, please visit www.AmericanHumane.org, follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram and subscribe to our channel on YouTube for the latest breaking news and features about the animals with whom we share our Earth.