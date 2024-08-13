Gillette announces partnership with Xbox and launches Gillette P1 Program with Forza Motorsport to engage with gaming and racing communities worldwide

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gamers and fans are invited to experience Gillette in a new and exciting way as the brand proudly announces its partnership with Xbox and Forza Motorsport. In collaboration with Xbox, Gillette and Forza Motorsport will offer integrated experiences and custom in-game content for players around the world. As the leading expert in men’s grooming and pioneer in gaming and esports, Gillette continues to partner with top gaming organizations by offering experiences for gamers to play sharp and feel sharp.

Through this partnership, Gillette and Xbox are launching the Gillette P1 Program, inviting gamers worldwide to unlock a 30-day Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership with the purchase of a GilletteLabs razor*, and experience Gillette’s custom in-game content on Forza Motorsport including a bespoke rivals event and racing suit with helmet. The Gillette P1 Program will also offer a suite of tutorial videos from expert drivers and influencers that gives gamers everything they need to know in 30-days to sharpen their skills on the racetrack. In addition to tutorials, the challenges and routines will help elevate their play and take it to the next level.

“We are thrilled to partner with Xbox and Forza Motorsport by offering this unique experience for gamers to engage. Through this program, we have an authentic way to connect with millions of gaming fans around the world, every day,” explains Daniel Ordoñez, Vice President Gillette Global Brand Franchise. “As a brand, it’s important for us to remain relevant and help gamers play sharp and feel sharp. We are excited to provide new offerings, smooth experiences and innovative solutions throughout the year and keep our consumers and fans looking and feeling good with the technical precision of our products.”

The Gillette P1 Program Rivals Event is a bespoke gaming event within Forza Motorsport which will challenge all Forza Motorsport players to clock their best lap-time yet. Expert gamers will provide tips and tricks via the Gillette P1 Program Tutorials to help gamers clock their best lap-time yet. Fans can then submit their timed lap via the Gillette P1 Program, for the chance to win amazing prizes. The Rivals in-game event will be available through August 14th, 2024.

To further amplify the partnership and engage with the global gaming community, the Gillette Gaming Alliance, an all-star team of streamers selected to represent the brand, will host two-hour live streams of both the “Gillette Rivals” event and P1 Program Tutorials on their dedicated channels for their dedicated audiences.

The Gillette and Xbox partnership with Forza Motorsport is available now and will run through August 31st, 2024. To learn more, please visit p1program.gillettegaming.com. Participating regions include UK, Mexico, and Germany.

For more information about Gillette and its partnerships, follow along on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

*Select participating retailers will vary by region

About Gillette

For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance – improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.