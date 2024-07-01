Daiken’s GRAVIO Wall Panels Announces Exclusive Partnership with Delta Design Structures for US Market Expansion

Delta Design Team Introduces The Newest Trend in Wall Panel Design to the US Market at the American Institute of Architects National Trade Show in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

Delta Design Team Introduces The Newest Trend in Wall Panel Design to the US Market at the American Institute of Architects National Trade Show in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delta Design Structures is thrilled to announce the debut launch of Gravio Wall Panels at the AIA24 Expo in Washington, DC. GRAVIO Wall Panels redefine vertical wall panels with their sustainable design, easy installation, and Class A fire rating.

Daiken’s GRAVIO Wall Panels are known for their innovative design, which features a modular system that allows easy installation and customization. Made from “Shirasu,” also known as volcanic ash, it is a unique magma ceramic material that has been proven to be a valuable building material. Recycling the shirasu from the Kyushu region of Japan helps the soil regain nutrients, allows the harvest of rice paddy fields, and avoids landslides during the rainy season. GRAVIO Wall Panels are available in various colors, textures, and finishes, offering endless possibilities for creating stunning interior and exterior spaces.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver exceptional architectural solutions that inspire creativity and transform spaces,” said Tammy Brooker, Delta Design Structures’ brand representative. "GRAVIO Wall Panels offer a unique combination of design versatility, sustainability, and performance, making them an ideal choice for a wide range of architectural projects."

"We are excited to partner with Delta Design Structures to introduce GRAVIO Wall Panels to architects and designers across the United States," said Kei Tsuboi, Business Development Manager of Interra-USA, Inc. "Together, we look forward to empowering our customers to unleash their creativity and transform spaces with our innovative wall panel solutions."

Delta Design Structures invites architects, designers, and builders to explore and discover the possibilities with Daiken’s GRAVIO Wall Panels. For more information about Delta Design Structures and its exclusive partnership with GRAVIO, please visit deltadesignstructures.com and follow @deltadesignstructures on Instagram.

About Delta Design Structures: Delta Design Structures is a leading provider of innovative architectural solutions, offering a wide range of products and services to architects, designers, and builders. Delta Design Structures is committed to excellence and sustainability and strives to inspire creativity and transform spaces through innovative solutions.

About Daiken Group: Daiken Group has developed a multitude of products by capitalizing on limited resources and listening to our customers’ needs. Today, Daiken has evolved into a company where their efforts have accrued to provide first-rate building materials and comfortable spaces for our customers.

About Interra USA: Interra USA is the sole US importer for GRAVIO wall panels.

Seeking Exclusive Partners:

Delta Design Structures invites potential partners to collaborate in building the US market for Gravio Wall Panels. Whether you’re an architect, builder, or interior designer, join us in transforming vertical spaces sustainably.

For more information, visit Delta Design Structures.