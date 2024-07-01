Beacon Announces Two Florida Acquisitions Extending Service for Metal Roofing Contractors

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN), the only publicly traded specialty roofing and complementary products distributor, announced the acquisition of Extreme Metal Fabricators, LLC (“Extreme Metal”) with locations in Key Largo and Palm City, Florida and Integrity Metals, LLC (“Integrity Metals”) with locations in Gainesville and Vero Beach, Florida.

“For over a decade we have operated Extreme Metal with a team of craftspeople, estimators, and operators whose specialized training and experience go into every metal panel roofing system we manufacture. I am pleased that by joining Beacon our customers will gain access to a broader offering of roofing and complementary products, including waterproofing and restoration,” commented Paul Filipe, President of Extreme Metal.

“Integrity Metals is so named because of our passion for customer service and doing the right thing which is a great fit with Beacon’s culture. Engineers, architects, and contractors rely on us because they know we are knowledgeable and trustworthy. Bringing together the Beacon and Integrity Metals teams in Florida will be advantageous for our employees, customers, and suppliers,” said Joe Keene, President, Integrity Metals.

“We are excited to welcome the skilled and experienced teams from Extreme Metal and Integrity Metals to Beacon. The benefits of metal roofing are particularly compelling in Florida where resilience is critical in the coastal environment. Paul and Joe have built businesses that specialize in the evolving building codes in Florida and its counties, helping customers grow their businesses. Extending our residential and commercial roofing product catalog to include metal solutions will meet the needs of a growing contractor base in Florida that is responding to demands for long lasting, durable, and attractive roof protection,” said Jack Gill, Beacon’s Regional Vice President, Florida.

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of building products, including roofing materials and complementary products, such as siding and waterproofing. The company operates over 560 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 7 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of nearly 100,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILT®, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which allows customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.