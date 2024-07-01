BOSS Bonds Partners with Associated Insurance Services to Deploy SuretyBonds.Market Platform

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOSS Bonds Insurance Agency, a subsidiary of General Indemnity Group (GIG), announced today it has struck a partnership with Associated Insurance Services of Boise, ID to deploy BOSS Bonds’ industry leading SuretyBonds.Market (SBM) platform.

BOSS Bonds’ exclusive SBM platform is the leading technology solution for agents to seamlessly deliver surety bond solutions to clients. This advanced surety portal was meticulously crafted by industry experts to streamline processes and enhance efficiency within the surety sector and throughout the surety value chain.

The platform allows agents to monitor and manage their clients’ bonds throughout every stage, from application and underwriting to issuance and renewals. The SBM portal is supported by the surety experts at BOSS Bonds, allowing agents like those at Associated Insurance Services to focus on their specialty, while offering their clients the best surety solutions on the market.

“We are thrilled that Associated Insurance Services has deployed SuretyBonds.market to unlock surety bond solutions for their customers,” said Rick Bredow, BOSS Bonds’ head of business development. “This partnership represents our efforts to put advanced technology into the hands of insurance agents, allowing them to confidently capture more income in this often-overlooked segment of insurance.”

“BOSS Bonds helped us to unlock the potential of offering surety bonds to our clients in a way that we have not seen from a technology platform previously,” said Clint Paskewitz, CRA® Paskewitz, commercial risk director of Associated Insurance Services. “The SuretyBonds.Market platform and the entire BOSS Bonds customer service team has been a godsend for helping us to achieve our vision of offering the broadest set of insurance products to our customers, with surety bonds now being one of those offerings in our portfolio.”

About BOSS Bonds Insurance Agency

BOSS Bonds is a leading hub for comprehensive surety solutions. With over 40 years of experience amongst its agents, BOSS Bonds is licensed in all 50 states with the distinction of being a National Surety Managing General Agency. Its seasoned agents possess unparalleled insight into market preferences for various bonds, from securing the most competitive rates available to leveraging established relationships to secure the best bond programs tailored to a client's needs. BOSS Bonds is a subsidiary of General Indemnity Group, LLC.

General Indemnity Group

General Indemnity Group, LLC ("GIG") is an insurance holding company founded in 2015. It specializes in acquiring and operating companies that underwrite and distribute insurance products. GIG’s current holdings include surety insurance agencies, as well as an "A- Excellent" (AM Best rating) monoline surety insurance company. GIG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation, a public holding company with businesses engaged in diverse activities including advertising, real estate, insurance, broadband and other investments. For more information, visit www.bostonomaha.com. Learn more about GIG at https://www.gi.insure/.