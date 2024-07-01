Best Brands Chooses LibTech’s Ordering and Commerce Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LibDib is pleased to announce that Best Brands has implemented LibTech’s innovative ordering and reporting platform as part of an ongoing digital transformation initiative. LibTech provides comprehensive experiences for numerous stakeholders, including:

Best Brands Sales Teams: Providing on and offline sales ordering capabilities including access to real-time pricing and availability information, a collaborative Sales Customer shared cart, sell sheets, and lists.

A Robust Distributor Data Experience: Dashboards, reporting and analytics to easily manage sales teams' daily routes, activities and goals.

“LibDib has proven to create the best online and offline experience for the distribution industry,” said Ryan Moses, Chief Executive Officer, Best Brands. “I am thrilled to work with the LibTech Division in Tennessee to provide our valued team members and customers with immediate access to AI-enabled sales tools and a data experience like no other.”

In the last year, LibTech successfully transmitted nearly $1B of orders. The platform is scalable, quickly customizable and designed to service distributors of all sizes in any market.

The LibTech team developed the Best Brands ordering and reporting platform, connected with their existing internal operational systems, including two years of historical information, and partnered to provide training and onboarding services. As a LibTech customer, Best Brands fully owns their data as well as future potential advertising revenue streams, providing an opportunity for the company to monetize their software investment.

“LibTech has replaced several other third party solutions, creating a single and efficient platform that puts our needs first,” added Moses.

“The LibTech engineering team, made up of seasoned beverage alcohol experts, has delivered a customized platform for distributors of any size,” said Rich Brashears, CIO of LibDib and GM of the LibTech Division. “Working with the team at Best Brands is a great experience and we are thrilled to have launched the site so quickly.”

About LibDib

LibDib, LLC is a technology provider and a licensed wholesale distributor of alcoholic beverages. Via a proprietary marketplace, LibDib is available to any wine or spirits Maker for three-tier distribution. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can easily and efficiently purchase thousands of unique and small batch wines and spirits. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in San Jose, California. In 2023, LibDib launched its LibTech Division, offering SaaS for the beverage alcohol distribution industry. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Instagram and LinkedIn. Media contact Holly Nuss at holly.nuss@libdib.com.

About Best Brands

The Best Brands family has been in the wholesale wine, beer, beverage and spirits distribution business since 1939 when Prohibition was repealed in the state of Tennessee. Our mission is to be the Tennessee distributor of choice within the beverage industry. Our people are our greatest assets and together we build profitability and serve the needs of our associates, suppliers, customers, and community. Best Brands can be found online at www.bestbrandsinc.com.