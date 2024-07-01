Mouser Receives the Electronics Division Distributor Partnership Award from Eaton

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, today announces that it has received the 2023 Electronics Division Distributor Partnership Award in the Americas from Eaton, a leading global manufacturer of power management solutions. The award was based on the criteria of having the strongest partnership with Eaton. Eaton's extensive portfolio for the Electronics Division includes circuit protection, power magnetics, sensors, supercapacitors, terminal blocks and timing devices. Their products improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services.

"Eaton is proud to present Mouser with our 2023 Partnership Award," said John Janis, VP and General Manager, Electronics Division at Eaton. "Mouser has earned this award through their unyielding commitment to collaboration and execution of promoting innovative solutions to our joint customers. With the rapid expansion of Eaton's product portfolio, we look forward to another successful year with Mouser."

"We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award and thank Eaton for recognizing the outstanding efforts of our team," said Tom Busher, Mouser Vice President of Supplier Management. "Eaton is an industry leader and a valued business partner. We look forward to our continued mutual success."

Mouser offers a wide range of Eaton's power solutions, with over 55,000 parts available to order. To learn more about the Eaton products available from Mouser Electronics, visit https://www.mouser.com/manufacturer/eaton/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Eaton

Eaton's Electronics Division (formerly Cooper Bussmann*) is a diversified global manufacturer of circuit protection products as well as power management magnetics, supercapacitors, and terminal blocks. Through innovative technology and custom-engineered designs, these products serve customers in computing, communications, transportation, industrial, medical, alternative energy and automotive.

*With the acquisition of Cooper Industries by Eaton in 2012, Cooper Bussmann Electronics is now called Eaton's Electronics Division.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.