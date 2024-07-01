Snapdragon Unveiled on Manchester United Kits

Manchester United have unveiled their new 2024/25 adidas Home kit, which features the Snapdragon brand for the first time. (Photo: Business Wire)

MANCHESTER, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has been officially unveiled as Manchester United’s new principal shirt partner for both the men’s and women’s teams following the launch of the new home kit for the 2024/25 season featuring the Snapdragon® brand.

The agreement, which will also see the Snapdragon brand displayed on the away and third kit, is an expansion of the existing strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. Snapdragon processors can be found in more than 3 billion devices globally, powering premium experiences from the world's biggest digital brands across smartphones, next-generation PCs, extended and virtual reality glasses, gaming, wearables, and cars.

The latest iconic Manchester United home shirt was presented today by adidas, just weeks before it will be worn for the first time by the men’s first team during their pre-season tour in Europe and the US, including against Real Betis at the Snapdragon Stadium for the Snapdragon Cup in San Diego on 31 July.

The launch video features Manchester United legend Eric Cantona and celebrates the emotion, creativity and heart which he epitomised as a player, and which the collaboration with Snapdragon will aim to bring alive for fans. The video brings the first sight of the Snapdragon brand on the front of a Manchester United shirt, with the away and third kits due to be released later in July.

As part of the unveiling of the 2024/25 season kits, fans will be able to access an augmented reality (AR) experience by scanning the Snapdragon logo on the front of the kit. The experience, developed by Snapdragon, will bring fans onto the pitch of Old Trafford and feature exclusive Manchester United content throughout the season.

Jean-Claude Blanc, Chief Executive of Manchester United, said: “The launch of our new home kit is an exciting moment before the start of every season and especially so this year as we welcome Snapdragon as our new principal shirt partner.

“While the shirt will be the most visible symbol of our collaboration, we are looking forward to using Snapdragon’s processors to enable ground-breaking experiences for fans across the globe, deepening their engagement with the football club they love.

“We always strive to push boundaries of what’s possible and we are excited to be partnering with a company at the forefront of innovation.”

“We are excited to expand on our existing collaboration with Manchester United and see the Snapdragon brand featured on the Manchester United kit,” said Don McGuire, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Qualcomm Incorporated. “With 1.1 billion passionate fans and engaged followers around the world, Manchester United is one of the most celebrated names in global sport. As the Club’s new front of shirt partner, we aim to catapult the Snapdragon brand to new heights, building not only increased awareness, but also understanding and affinity for the role that Snapdragon plays in powering amazing experiences across billions of devices.”

The front of shirt promotional video, featuring Eric Cantona, can be viewed here.

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 146-year heritage we have won 69 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world’s leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

Qualcomm relentlessly innovates to deliver intelligent computing everywhere, helping the world tackle some of its most important challenges. Our proven solutions drive transformation across major industries, and our Snapdragon® branded platforms power extraordinary consumer experiences. Building on our nearly 40-year leadership in setting industry standards and creating era-defining technology breakthroughs, we deliver leading edge AI, high-performance, low-power computing, and unrivalled connectivity. Together with our ecosystem partners, we enable next-generation digital transformation to enrich lives, improve businesses, and advance societies. At Qualcomm, we are engineering human progress.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering and research and development functions and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.