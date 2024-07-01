MultiSafepay joins Ant International’s Antom to Enhance Digital Payments Services for SMEs in Europe

AMSTERDAM & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MultiSafepay (MSP), an Amsterdam-based payment service provider, and Antom global merchant payment services (Antom), a leading payment and digitization services provider under Ant International, announced today that MultiSafepay has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ant International and will integrate with Antom to promote convenient, secure and accessible payment solutions and digitalization services to businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Europe.

MultiSafepay now serves merchants with omnichannel payment services connecting over 40 international payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, Buy-Now, Pay-Laters, internet banking, and more. Antom currently supports merchants in over 40 markets with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. In addition to flexible, secure and reliable payment options, Antom brings a suite of marketing and digitalization services to empower local and regional businesses with more growth opportunities.

Through this strategic partnership, MultiSafepay will leverage Antom’s cutting edge technology and digital capabilities to further expand its product offerings and SME merchant coverage in the region.

Since 1999, MultiSafepay has been a pioneer simplifying payment for SME businesses. It provides world-class payment solutions to over 18,000 SMEs, empowering them to concentrate on their business while MSP optimizes payment success rates, payment handling and processing combined with a personal approach.

Olaf Geurs, CEO of MultiSafepay said, “The past 25 years have been an incredible journey. Together with our amazing team, we've bootstrapped MultiSafepay into a leading full-service PSP in Europe, overcoming countless obstacles along the way. The entrepreneurial spirit never sleeps, which is why we're partnering with Antom to unlock even greater growth potential for MultiSafepay's products and services, attracting even more businesses to our ecosystem.”

Gary Liu, General Manager of Antom Global said, “We are thrilled to join hands with MultiSafepay, a trusted industry innovator and our long-term partner. SMEs are the pillar of regional and global prosperity. With digital innovations, we look forward to building together more secure, flexible and efficient payment solutions with cross-sector partners, for small businesses to thrive in a truly inclusive and sustainable global commerce ecosystem.”

About MultiSafepay

MultiSafepay is a leading Netherlands-based payment services provider using cutting-edge in-house-developed technology to help businesses of all sizes focus on growth and innovation. It offers European companies a simple, tailored payments ecosystem for online, in-person, and omnichannel solutions through a single platform and integration. MultiSafepay offers a personal approach to payments, optimizing payment success rates and reducing complexities to allow businesses and platforms to concentrate and drive their growth.

About Antom

Ant International’s Antom is a leading provider of payment and digitization services to merchants worldwide. Antom provides one-stop, vertical-specific digital payment solutions to meet the payment needs for merchants of all sizes, especially SMEs. With a presence in over 150 markets, Antom currently supports merchants in over 40 markets with the flexibility to accept payments in more than 100 currencies. Antom also provides digital marketing solutions and merchant digitization services to help merchant in digital operations and to better engage with their customers.