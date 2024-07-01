Perfect Corp. Partners with NAO-ART to Power First-of-its-Kind Generative AI Wig Virtual Try-On Experience in Japan

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading AI and AR beauty and fashion technology provider and developer of ‘Beautiful AI’ solutions, proudly announces its collaboration with NAO-ART, a subsidiary of the Art Nature Group and a provider of ready-to-wear wig brands for women. Perfect Corp. will provide NAO-ART with a virtual try-on tool for wigs utilizing generative AI technology. The target items include 53 wigs, including fashion wigs and medical wigs "RIS." Customers can experience virtual try-on on NAO-ART's e-commerce site (https://alicialulu.jp/pages/ai-try_on). This initiative marks the first introduction of virtual wig try-on in Japan utilizing Perfect Corp.’s generative AI technology.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hiroki Shintoku, President of NAO-ART, stated:

"Until now, trying on wigs meant going to a store for face-to-face counseling, making it difficult to know if they suited you without purchasing them. This challenge became more pronounced during the pandemic, and we have been exploring virtual wig try-on technology for several years. However, we had to abandon traditional AR technology as it was difficult to achieve a natural try-on feel. Encountering Perfect Corp.’s AR try-on service utilizing generative AI, we succeeded in reproducing the ideal try-on feel. I am sincerely delighted that various wigs, which are increasingly in demand as fashion items, can be tried on through AR experiences anytime, anywhere. Also, it brings me great joy that cancer patients who require medical wigs can easily choose wigs with their families at home or in hospitals."

Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO, commented:

"The hairstyle simulation feature, introduced by NAO-ART for the first time in Japan, utilizes our latest generative AI technology, allowing for a very natural reproduction of wig virtual try-on regardless of the original hairstyle. NAO-ART's service, allowing customers to find 'what suits them' wherever they are, embodies our slogan 'BEAUTIFUL AI' and is a wonderful service that showcases our latest technology. We are delighted that our latest technology can be of service to more customers through NAO-ART.”

