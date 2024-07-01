Kearney Signs 27,866 Square Foot Duplex Lease for the Empire State Building’s Highest Office Floors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) announced today that it signed a new lease with global management consulting firm Kearney for a 27,866 square foot duplex on the two highest office floors at the Empire State Building (ESB), the “World’s Most Famous Building.”

“ Kearney is proud to base our New York team in the Empire State Building,” said Candice Yee, Lead Partner of Kearney’s New York office. “ We are excited to mark our 100-year anniversary in a landmark building as iconic as our firm.”

The Empire State Building is a fully modernized landmark that offers newly built office space equipped with ESRT’s premier indoor environmental quality and sustainability measures. The building houses more than 65,000 square feet of unmatched amenities which include a tenant-only fitness center, conference center, seven in-building dining options, and the soon-to-open Empire Lounge that will include a 400+ person all-hands space, basketball/pickleball court, and two golf simulators.

“ Kearney employees will enjoy breathtaking views from the topmost office floors at the Empire State Building, and of course have access to fantastic amenities and benefit from ESRT’s premier indoor environmental quality measures,” said Thomas P. Durels, EVP, Real Estate at Empire State Realty Trust. “ We are pleased to welcome Kearney to our top-tier tenant roster.”

Matt Felice, Gil Ohls, and Barbara Winter of JLL represented Kearney in the lease negotiations. Jordan Berger of ESRT and Scott Klau, Erik Harris, and Neil Rubin of Newmark represented the property owner.

More information about the Empire State Building, and current office availability, can be found online.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, the #1 attraction in the U.S. in Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best for two consecutive years. As of December 31, 2023, ESRT's portfolio is comprised of approximately 8.6 million rentable square feet of office space, 0.7 million rentable square feet of retail space and 727 residential units. More information about Empire State Realty Trust can be found at esrtreit.com and by following ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and LinkedIn.

About Kearney

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm. Driven to be the difference between a big idea and making it happen, we work alongside our clients to create a future that works for everyone. To learn more about Kearney, please visit https://www.kearney.com.

Source: Empire State Realty Trust

Category: Leasing