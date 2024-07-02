Yatra Online, Inc. Partners with Cipla to offer exclusive Domestic Travel Services

GURUGRAM, India & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yatra Online, Inc. (“Company” or “Yatra”) (NASDAQ: YTRA) India’s largest corporate travel services provider and one of India’s leading online travel companies, today announced that it has secured the travel mandate for Cipla Limited, a leading global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai.

Under this partnership, Yatra will provide tailored, end-to-end travel services to cater to the diverse needs of Cipla’s employees. Key among these services is a customized self-booking tool specifically designed for domestic travel bookings, covering air travel, hotel accommodations, and cab services.

Speaking on the partnership, Dhruv Shringi, CEO and Director of Yatra Online, Inc. said, “We are delighted to have been chosen as the travel partner for Cipla. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional travel management services tailored to the unique requirements of our clients. We consider this partnership to be a significant milestone for us, marking an exciting opportunity to extend our world-class travel management services to Cipla.”

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India’s leading corporate travel services provider with over 800 large corporate customers and one of India’s leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 108K hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,500 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India’s largest platform for domestic hotels.