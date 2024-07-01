Sitkana Secures Department of Energy Grant to Revolutionize Tidal Energy Capture Using Idle Fishing Vessels

JUNEAU, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitkana, an emerging startup specializing in hydroelectric technologies to harness the power of the earth's tides, is thrilled to announce a partnership with Sandia National Laboratories on their groundbreaking project, " Mobilizing Under-utilized Vessels for Tidal Energy Capture," which has been selected to receive a prestigious grant from the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Technology Transitions.

This visionary project aims to harness the untapped potential of idle fishing vessels during Alaskan winters to meet the region’s escalating energy demands. By equipping these vessels with Sitkana's state-of-the-art hydroelectric devices, they can be transformed into floating power generators. This not only provides much-needed energy during peak demand periods but also offers a lucrative supplemental income stream for vessel owners.

" We are honored to receive this support from the Department of Energy," said Lance McMullan, CEO of Sitkana. " This grant enables us to leverage existing maritime resources to create a sustainable and economically beneficial energy solution. It’s a win-win for both the environment and the local communities."

Project Highlights:

Energy and Income Generation: Utilizing idle fishing vessels during the off-season to produce hydroelectric power, addressing peak energy demands and providing additional income for vessel owners.

Utilizing idle fishing vessels during the off-season to produce hydroelectric power, addressing peak energy demands and providing additional income for vessel owners. Open-source Software Tool: The project will develop a freely available, open-source software tool that allows communities to evaluate their marine energy potential using Sitkana’s technology.

The project will develop a freely available, open-source software tool that allows communities to evaluate their marine energy potential using Sitkana’s technology. Community Impact: Empowering coastal communities with the tools and knowledge to capitalize on marine energy resources, fostering economic growth and energy independence.

This initiative underscores Sitkana’s commitment to innovative solutions that promote renewable energy and support local economies. The development of an open-source software tool will democratize access to marine energy assessment, ensuring that communities can explore and utilize their energy resources effectively.

About Sitkana: Based in Juneau, Alaska, Sitkana is dedicated to pioneering sustainable energy technologies that harness the power of the earth’s tides. As an emerging startup, Sitkana strives to create renewable energy solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally friendly.

