Transat Québec Saint-Malo: Alberto Bona and the Class40 IBSA Protagonists Along the St. Lawrence River

QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the Class40 IBSA it’s time to return to Europe: sailing the boat during the wonderful Transat Québec Saint-Malo is skipper Alberto Bona, together with Pablo Santurde del Arco and Luca Rosetti, in a regatta that turns out to be a real conundrum, due to the expected weather conditions.

Started after the storm, at 2:15 pm local time (8:15 pm Italian time), as expected the 10th edition of the Transat Québec Saint-Malo immediately proved to be very complicated. The St. Lawrence River, in fact, features currents, very unstable winds that change with the passage of a single cloud, and many variables to dominate.

A few minutes before the start, there was in fact a violent and rapid increase in the average wind speed (squall) with rain and hail, followed by a gusty and sustained wind up to 15 knots, which allowed the crafts to set off running with the wind, offering a great show as part of a very tactical first leg of the race.

Immediately after the start, Bona and the Class40 IBSA chose to keep to the right side of the race course, starting around mid-fleet and choosing to be very sparing with their manoeuvers, thus obtaining a good advantage. Indeed, those who gybed several times lost contact with the leaders of the fleet, accumulating a bit of delay.

The crew of the Class40 IBSA continued to keep to the right side of the river throughout the first hour of navigation, always remaining in the top ten positions, and even leading the fleet for a stretch off Luzon. One hour and 45 minutes after the start, Alberto and the Class40 IBSA were in third position in a race which will however see, during the river navigation, continuous changes at the top, variable wind with strong gusts and moments of very little wind. Great resilience will therefore be necessary.

“We saw a great start”, commented Antonio Melli, Vice President of IBSA Group. “This very important regatta started well and will lead us to Saint-Malo, where it all began, three seasons ago, between IBSA and Alberto Bona. Sailing has given us great satisfaction, involving many colleagues in Europe and the United States in a story of sport and values”.

With increasingly unstable weather conditions, but with expected winds up to 20 knots, the passage along the St. Lawrence is still strategic. According to Bona, the first 140 miles will be the most complicated, due to conditions and variables, and with well-defined shifts for the team: Alberto will continue to take care of navigation, keeping an eye on the instruments to define the correct tactical choices based on the orography of the river and the wind, while Pablo and Luca will have the task to sail the boat and manage the manoeuvers, keeping an eye on potential whale encounters.

For the first three days of navigation, the great river will be the protagonist; then the fleet of 25 Class40s will tackle the mouth and Newfoundland, before finding themselves in the Atlantic Ocean, where they will look for the best way to “land” in the English Channel, to then reach the finish line in Saint-Malo.

Navigation is expected to last approximately 11-12 days.