Tetra Tech Awarded $73 Million USAID Contract to Expand Energy Access in West Africa

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has awarded the Company a $73 million single-award contract to increase access to affordable and reliable electricity in 18 West African countries.

Through the Power Africa Empower West Africa activity, Tetra Tech’s energy experts will work with governments, development finance institutions, and the private sector to advance the transition to more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient energy sectors. The project includes designing and implementing national electrification programs, modernizing transmission and distribution utilities, deploying clean energy technologies, and catalyzing energy investments. This new contract continues Tetra Tech’s 10-year engagement with Power Africa and will introduce digital tools like smart power meters and AI-based data analytics, e-mobility solutions such as electric vehicles and boats, and capacity-building programs to upskill local workers for renewable energy careers.

“Tetra Tech has partnered with USAID and the U.S. government to increase access to cleaner, more reliable energy in sub-Saharan Africa for more than 30 years,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to continuing to use our Leading with Science® approach to modernize utilities, attract investment, and connect millions of homes and businesses to electricity supplies that are vital to power economic growth.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 28,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

