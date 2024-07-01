CK-12 Launches Flexi AI Tutor on WhatsApp in India

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CK-12 Foundation, the leading non-profit educational platform, is proud to announce its inaugural launch of Flexi, its innovative AI tutoring assistant, on WhatsApp all throughout India. Available in 300+ languages and dialects to answer every student's questions, Flexi aims to revolutionize the way students learn through a combination of CK-12 expert curriculum and ChatGPT4.

“My parents always made sure, regardless of our financial situation, that me, my sister, and my brother received the best education,” says Neeru Khosla, Executive Director and Founder of CK-12. “Even when we could only afford to eat dahl and rice at the end of the month, our education always took priority. I created CK-12 and Flexi so money would never, ever be a barrier to a quality education to any child in the world.”

With customized learning and adaptive quizzing, Flexi is the next big equalizer of India. This friendly and reliable AI companion designed to seamlessly integrate into WhatsApp, offering a range of functionalities to enhance the learning experience. Powered by advanced natural language processing algorithms, Flexi can comprehend student messages and respond accordingly. Whether it's solving math problems, explaining concepts, or providing study tips, Flexi strives to provide accurate and relevant assistance tailored to each student's needs.

With over 400 million users, WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in India, making it the ideal platform for Flexi to reach and assist students across the country. From every corner of India, students can access this tutor. Its machine learning capabilities enable it to continuously improve its responses over time. By analyzing student interactions and feedback, Flexi adapts its knowledge base to deliver more precise and tailored assistance, ensuring a personalized learning experience for every student.

Through Flexi, CK-12 aims to make education more accessible and convenient for students in India. To experience the power of Flexi's personalized AI tutoring, students can add Flexi to their WhatsApp contacts using the following number: WA# +91 72042 28312. Flexi is also available on mobile, computer, and tablets at flexi.org.

ABOUT CK-12

CK-12 Foundation, founded in 2012, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving student learning outcomes by providing high-quality, free educational resources. Its mission is to empower students, teachers, and parents by leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovative educational practices. Through its adaptable and personalized learning platforms, CK-12 strives to make education more equitable and accessible to students around the world. CK-12’s flagship AI tutor, Flexi, embodies our commitment to revolutionizing education by offering tailored support and fostering lifelong learning. https://www.ck12.org/

ABOUT NEERU KHOSLA

Neeru Khosla, born in Delhi, India, is a prominent figure in the field of education, dedicated to revolutionizing learning on a global scale. In 2007, she co-founded the CK-12 Foundation, a nonprofit organization aimed at reducing the cost of academic books for the K-12 market both in the U.S. and worldwide by providing free, high-quality educational materials. Recently, the CK-12 Foundation launched the Flexi AI Tutor, an innovative tool designed to personalize learning experiences using artificial intelligence. Neeru holds a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree from Stanford University, which has significantly influenced her innovative approach to education. Based in Palo Alto, California, Neeru continues to drive various philanthropic efforts. Her work with CK-12 reflects her commitment to leveraging technology to make education more accessible and equitable for all students.