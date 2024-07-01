CRH Completes Acquisition of Majority Stake in Adbri

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CRH plc (NYSE: CRH), the leading provider of building materials solutions, is pleased to confirm that the previously announced Scheme of Arrangement (the “Scheme”) under which CRH and Barro Group (“Barro”) proposed to acquire Adbri Ltd. (“Adbri”) is now complete. Under the Scheme, CRH has acquired the remaining 57% of the ordinary shares of Adbri not owned by Barro.

