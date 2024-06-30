CUPE Local 2067 Announces Tentative Agreement with Windsor Public Library.

WINDSOR, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE Local 2067 announces that it has reached a Tentative Agreement with Windsor Public Library (WPL). The Local represents 70 library workers at WPL, who have been negotiating with the Employer since the beginning of the year.

“These were difficult negotiations,” says Local President Dan Rutherford. “Next, our priority is to review this proposal with our members so they can make an informed decision on whether to accept it or not. After a ratification vote has taken place, the details of this agreement will be made public.”