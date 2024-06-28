Genoks and Velsera Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnostics in Turkey

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genoks, a leading Turkish genomics healthcare company, and Velsera, a global healthcare technology company offering a universal software platform to connect clinical care with discovery, have announced a collaboration aimed at advancing cancer diagnostics and treatment in Turkey and nearby regions.

This strategic partnership combines Genoks' expertise in genomics with Velsera's innovative Clinical Genomics Workspace (CGW), a cutting-edge platform designed for comprehensive analysis of data obtained from solid tissue and liquid tumor as well as hematological cancer samples. Leveraging Velsera's capabilities in genomic analysis and data interpretation, Genoks will integrate CGW into its cancer diagnostic services, enhancing its ability to detect and characterize various types of cancer accurately.

"We are thrilled to partner with Velsera in our shared mission to revolutionize cancer diagnostics and treatment in Turkey and beyond,” said Dr. Yunus Alp, MD Clinical Geneticist of Genoks. "Together, we are poised to make a significant impact in the fight against cancer, empowering clinicians with precise insights to guide treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes."

The Clinical Genomics Workspace is tailored for physicians and clinical laboratory professionals specializing in oncology and inherited diseases. It aims to dismantle obstacles hindering the establishment or growth of their Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) testing programs. Whether it's physician-owned laboratories, large hospitals, or reference labs, CGW empowers molecular diagnostics experts worldwide to thrive.

By joining forces, Genoks seeks to advance its position as a leader in oncology diagnostics in Turkey, providing patients and healthcare providers with state-of-the-art testing solutions for precise and personalized cancer care. The advanced algorithms and tools provided by Velsera will empower Genoks to deliver precise and actionable insights, enabling clinicians to make informed treatment decisions tailored to each patient's unique genetic profile.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the field of oncology, underscoring the pivotal role of strategic partnerships in accelerating cancer research and elevating the standard of patient care. With a shared dedication to innovation and excellence, Genoks and Velsera stand ready to make a profound and enduring impact on the fight against cancer in Turkey and across borders.

About Genoks

Since its establishment in 2008, Genoks has proudly represented Turkey in the international genomics market, providing DNA and RNA sequencing, solid/liquid cancer screening services with its team of experts and state-of-the-art equipment. Sharing its technology with approximately 7,000 users in more than 15 countries, Genoks has conducted over 180,000 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) analyses to date while actively participating in research and development projects. With new technology transfers and advancements, Genoks aims to reach more people and provide solutions in the field of personalized health care. For more information, visit onkogenoks.com and global.genoks.com.tr

About Velsera

Velsera’s mission is to be the discovery, evidence generation, and clinical delivery platform for precision medicine. We help experts in clinical diagnostics and life sciences make better decisions about providing the right therapy to the right patients at the right time. Velsera was founded in 2023 as a result of the merger of Seven Bridges, PierianDx and UgenTec and operates in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.velsera.com.