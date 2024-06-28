Leading Academic Medical Center Becomes First in North Carolina to Offer Sedation-Free TNE With the EvoEndo® Endoscopy System

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EvoEndo®, Inc. (EvoEndo) announces that Duke Health is the first provider in the region to bring Sedation-Free TNE (Transnasal Endoscopy) of the Upper Gastrointestinal (GI) Tract using the EvoEndo® Single-Use Endoscopy System to patients (five and older) in North Carolina.

“We take pride in being the first to provide our patients with new procedures and clinical advances,” said John Lyles, assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Duke University School of Medicine. “This technology – sedation-free transnasal endoscopy – has demonstrated benefits for older school-age children and adolescents, enabling us to increase access to endoscopy overall and provide more options for these patients and their families.”

Duke Health is dedicated to improving the lives of patients by elevating standards of care.

“Transnasal endoscopy is a safe and sedation-free procedure that allows doctors to examine the esophagus and stomach of children. We are pleased to announce that Duke Children’s Hospital is the first in North Carolina to provide this innovative option for families," said Bruno Chumpitazi, chief of the Division of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition at Duke University School of Medicine.

Jonathan Hartmann, Chief Executive Officer at EvoEndo, stated, “We are delighted that Duke Health, a leader in pediatric gastroenterology, is providing patients with the option of having sedation-free TNE with the EvoEndo System. Their commitment to improving care for children in North Carolina has a broad impact on patients and families by offering them an alternative to sedated endoscopy. By making this safe, patient-friendly option available, Dr. Lyles and his team at Duke are enabling families to spend less time in the hospital and more time engaged in school, sports, and family activities.”

About Duke Health

Our Mission: Advancing Health Together. As a world-class academic and healthcare system, Duke Health strives to transform medicine and health locally and globally through innovative scientific research, rapid translation of breakthrough discoveries, educating future clinical and scientific leaders, advocating and practicing evidence-based medicine to improve community health, and leading efforts to eliminate health inequalities.

To learn more, please visit https://medschool.duke.edu.

About EvoEndo®

EvoEndo is the only medical device company dedicated to pediatric (age 5+) gastroenterology patients and designed the EvoEndo Single-Use Endoscopy System for small anatomy and sedation-free procedures.

At EvoEndo, we achieve big things through small scopes. Our ultra-slim technology unleashes the potential of sedation-free endoscopy to improve the lives of patients, families, and healthcare professionals.

The EvoEndo® Model LE Gastroscope is intended for the visualization of the upper digestive tract in adults and pediatric patients, specifically for the observation, diagnosis, and endoscopic treatment of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenal bulb in patients over the age of five. The gastroscope is a sterile, single-use device and can be inserted orally or transnasally. The EvoEndo® Controller is intended for use with an EvoEndo® Endoscope for endoscopic diagnosis, treatment, and video observation.

To learn more, please visit https://evoendo.com.