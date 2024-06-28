San Francisco Office of GRM Information Management Securing Area App-Driven Businesses as CSP Platform Clients

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Over the course of the past year, GRM Information Management has established and is growing a portfolio of San Francisco-based, app-driven businesses as clients of its Content Services Platform (CSP) VisualVault, a GRM sister company. Among this new stable of clients is an app-based personal banking business and an app-based grocery delivery service.

These and other San Francisco-based businesses are selecting GRM to deliver a broad range of data management services. From extracting and structuring discrete pieces of data to delivering workflow automation solutions to helping identify opportunities and trends with its advanced analytics suite, GRM is configuring solutions with platform capabilities such as low-code and no- code (LCNC) application development assets.

Integrating the VisualVault cloud-based platform with multiple other client data platforms and allowing data to move seamlessly and securely between them delivers a variety of benefits. These benefits include but are not limited to increased transparency, minimizing human error, providing a defensible audit trail, increasing productivity and streamlining approvals and other processes.

Jeff Pauletti, a senior sales executive based in the GRM San Francisco office, says “These tech organizations develop and rapidly grow their businesses – building features, processes and client bases that generate enormous amounts of data and documents. We’re employing our physical and cloud-based information management infrastructure to help them house, manage and analyze that data. Utilizing GRM as a partner enables these companies to focus on their core mission and continue to scale rapidly.”

About GRM

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and information management systems. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 15 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.